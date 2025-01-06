Costco Is Now Selling 'The Best' Creamy & Delicious Frozen Dessert

When it comes to desserts, Costco's freezers are treasure troves filled with craveable ice cream products and ready-to-heat confections. If you've been searching for the latter, the warehouse club has one sweet treat that has shoppers singing praises on Reddit.

This week, one Redditor applauded La Vie Gourmand's Portuguese Custard Tarts, reminiscing about how they previously enjoyed the dessert, also known as pastel de nata, when they visited Portugal.

"I may have teared up when I first tried [La Vie Gourmand's]," the Reddit user wrote. "They transported me back to that garden square when I first sunk my smackers into that delicately flaky pastry, filled with silky rich vanilla custard."

As noted on the box, the Portugal-made frozen product consists of a "light and flaky puff pastry shell filled with a rich and creamy egg custard." Each box comes with 18 custard tarts, which you can heat in the oven or air fryer.

While the Reddit user noted the frozen product can't substitute the authentic version sold in Portugal, they said this item is "so damn close," and described the custard tarts as "mini cups of heaven."

As a serving suggestion, the box recommends topping the tarts with powdered sugar and cinnamon once cooled "for a true Portuguese experience."

In the thread's comments, multiple Reddit users shared their love for the ready-to-heat treat.

"My family [is] all Portuguese and everyone I've served these to [has] given them the seal of approval!" one person wrote.

"It's the best frozen dessert I ever bought from Costco," another one added.

"I already ate 3 boxes. I bought a box to share at Christmas, and I ate them too," someone else shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The product is currently listed on Instacart for $10.52, thanks to a $3.50 discount that's available through Jan. 20. However, pricing varies by location, and in-warehouse prices are typically cheaper than those listed online.

The Portuguese Custard Tarts aren't the only desserts that have recently gotten a lot of internet buzz. At the end of December, Costco fans took to Reddit to rave about the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, a fan-favorite item that often racks up glowing reviews from shoppers.

A few other treats that recently garnered positive feedback from Costco members include Béquet's Celtic Sea Salt Caramel and Delici's Speculoos Cookie Butter Mousse Cups.