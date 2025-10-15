I Tried 7 Costco Prepared Meals and Ranked Them All

I don’t usually buy prepared meals from grocery stores, simply because it’s much more convenient to grab frozen options (or to simply cook from scratch), but I’ve been very curious about what’s on offer at my local Costco. There are so many different types of entrees, with portions so gigantic they could easily cover family dinner for more than one meal. Have I been sleeping on these items? I think so! In the spirit of curiosity I checked out the take-home meals at my local warehouse over the weekend and chose seven to try out, and ranked them from “not great” to “permanent spot on my list”. Read on to see which ones my family loved, and which ones were not worth it.

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

I love shrimp and was very excited about this Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon, but it turned out to be a huge disappointment. The shrimp looked beautiful, didn’t smell bad, and there were plenty in each container… The problem is the shrimp had no taste whatsoever. It was completely flavorless. The cocktail sauce was just ok. So sad!

Kirkland Signature Choice Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi is one of my favorite Korean foods, and I do not expect a supermarket to come close to a restaurant or home-cooked version, but this bulgogi was just not great. The beef itself was good quality and had a nice texture to it, but the sauce was overwhelmingly sweet—way more than bulgogi should be. Sadly, another pass.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chilled Seasoned St. Louis Ribs

I’m so conflicted about the Chilled Seasoned St. Louis Ribs with BBQ Sauce: On the one hand, the ribs were falling-off-the-bone tender when fully cooked, with just the right ratio of meat and fat to give it a really nice consistency. On the other hand, the cooking time was at least twice as long as the instructions, and the seasoning was just bland and underwhelming while the BBQ sauce was overwhelmingly sweet. So close to being good, but, probably not something I would get again.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada

I liked the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada (but people sensitive to spice should be warned, it definitely has a kick to it). I did think the chicken was dry and there was too much tortilla in the bake, but the flavor itself was so good—this is straight up comfort food and should be enjoyed with chips. Like the ribs, the enchilada takes way longer to heat up than the instructions suggest.

Garlic Seasoned Party Wings

I was pleasantly surprised by the Garlic Seasoned Party Wings, which turned out to be really tasty (the whole family agreed on this one). The seasoning was spot-on, really savory with a hint of sweetness. The wings were meaty and crispy, and the texture of the chicken was pretty much perfect. I did use the air fryer to heat them, which I’m sure helped. The ranch dressing it came with was completely inedible, so if you’re a ranch person, make sure to have an alternative on hand. I would totally get this again.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

First of all, warming this pie will make your home smell amazing. Secondly, it is huge. You will have leftovers for days. Anyway, let’s get to the nitty gritty—this pie was almost perfect. The chicken was tender, the vegetables were perfectly cooked, the gravy was just the right amount of creamy without being overwhelming, and the crust was beautiful and buttery. The problem is it was so unbelievably salty, and I am a person who loves salt. You don’t really feel it with the first few bites but then it gets overwhelming and you can’t taste anything else. I did notice that everyone loved it but ended up chugging a lot of water for the rest of the day.

Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray

If you’d told me before this taste test that the Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Roller Tray would be the winner I would have been stunned, and yet here we are. This deli item is fantastic because every single ingredient is perfect: The Lahvash wrap, the lettuce, the chicken, the tomato, the Swiss, all combine to create a very simple yet perfect snack ideal for parties, lunchboxes, you name it. Instead of mayonnaise there is a cranberry cream cheese which gives it the perfect hint of sweetness without making the wrap soggy. There were no leftovers from this after a day, which says it all—I’m definitely getting it again!