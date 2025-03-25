Costco's price drops for March have excited members hyped about some of their all-time favorite products (which are already a great deal) being on sale this month. From hydration powders to sweets to protein shakes, these items are already very popular with Costco members, and shoppers are rushing to stock up before they go back to full-price again. These limited time deals are in place until the end of the month, so savvy shoppers are taking advantage of the offers both in warehouses and online. Here are 5 Costco price drops shoppers are buzzing about right now.

Premier Protein Shakes

The Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Shakes are $6 off through March, and members are excited (even the ones who prefer Fairlife shakes). Some plan to stock up on both. "Some people will be happy to see Premier Protein on sale!" one Redditor said. "I wish they would carry the peanut butter cup ones so I can completely stop having to go to Walmart," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sanders Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Costco shoppers are both thrilled and alarmed to see the Sanders Dark and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are down $8. Thrilled because it's a great deal and alarmed because, as anyone who has tried the candies knows, they don't last very long. "Oh no, the Sanders caramels are on sale," one member said. "Hopefully, that means that the sample lady will be giving it out. At our Costco she gives out a whole one. There is no cutting those in halves or quarters," another shopper said.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplie

The Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier sticks are also down $8 this month. "I'm hoping mine has it so I can try it. Liquid IV is pricey, even on sale, but it lessens the sting a bit and I only use them occasionally," one member said. "It was at my local store yesterday! (I bought two bags, so a price adjustment is in my future)," another commented.

Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil

Costco currently has the Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil (wild caught, boneless and skinless) on sale for $3 down. "Yes, time to stock those Seasons!" one happy shopper said. "I am seen as a monster in my house for putting those sardines on the frozen pizzas," another added (I am intrigued by this and plan on trying it for myself).

Poppi Prebiotic Soda Variety Pack

The Poppi Prebiotic Soda Variety Pack is $5 off right now, and members are thrilled. "POPPI!!!!!! Made my day," one very excited Redditor said. "Same. So excited. Adulting at its finest 😆," another responded. "Gonna end up buying 6 cases. They're so good," a third chimed in. Stock up while you can!