11 Costco Finds Going Viral That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

I don't need to say it, but I will: Costco has a serious cult following. If you don't believe me, hop on over to Instagram where people have become influencers for sharing about the latest and greatest products and deals at the warehouse. In recent weeks, several Costco products have gone viral, attracting lots of attention from shoppers. Here are 11 Costco finds going viral on social media right now. Throw them in your cart before they sell out.

The Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich at the Food Court

The Costco Food Court is a legend, even with foodies. Recently, an old favorite was resurrected, and shoppers are losing it. " The hot turkey and provolone sandwich left the Costco food court several years ago and I'm so happy to see it back! It's delicious! "It's incredible," Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds wrote in a recent Instagram post. "YAYYYYYYYYYYYYY🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 This was the ONLY item I ate at the food court for years !!!!!" commented one of her followers. "Omg so excited been waiting so long !!🙌🙌🙌" added another.

This Self-Feeding and Watering Chicken Coop

The price of eggs has gone up, so Costco is offering an alternative to their competitively priced eggs: "Chicken coops at Costco! These feed and water!" reported Laura Jayne Lamb. "Costco playing the long game. They can't sell you eggs but they'll sell you a way to get your own!" joked one of her followers. In all seriousness, shoppers confirm that the price is sensational on the high quality coop. "I've had that white one directly from overez chicken coops, for a year and it's worth every penny and that $1700 price tag is far less than what I paid direct. They are so well constructed with such high quality materials and insulation, built by Amish and Amish trained builders, that you could live in it!" writes ones.

Squishmallows Easter Baskets

Easter is quickly approaching and shoppers are flocking to the warehouse for this Squishmallows Easter Baskets. "Too cute! These baskets just showed up at Costco and they're filled with great candy," writes Costco Hot Finds. One Redditor detailed the contents of an Easter Basket, which includes a Squishmallows Plush Toy and the following treats: Tropical Dots, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg, Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds Gummy Clusters Rainbow Candies, Fruity Pebbles White Coated Bunny, Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies, M&M's Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Candies, Jelly Belly Chews, Warheads Ooze Chewz Sticks Fruity Flavors.

This Money-Saving Vacuum Sealer

Inflation is real, and while Costco offers your favorite products for less, there are other ways to save in the long run. This is why the Food Saver Reserve VS 2280, currently $30 off until March 30, has become a viral sensation. The bundle "includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!" writes Costco Hot Finds. "I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can't stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!" endorses another shopper. "This looks to be an improved version," a second, who had a previous version, says.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Over in the Costco bakery, sweet-toothed shoppers are obsessed with the new Tiramisu Cheesecake. "This delicious bakery find features a cocoa graham crust, cold brew cheesecake, and an INCREDIBLE mascarpone whipped topping…it's SO GOOD!" Costco Buys shared. The 4.5-pound cheesecake retails for $23.99. "It was the best dessert I've ever purchased from Costco!" confirmed one commenter.

Tropical Plants and Trees

Costco is my go-to resource for plants. While the selection is more limited than your local nursery, you can score amazing deals. Currently, their selection of tropical indoor plants and outdoor trees are getting a lot of attention. "They're so beautiful and would be perfect for decorating your house 🌳 You can find them @costco only $23.99," Costco Deals shared. Costco Hot Finds also shared that there are large palm trees and banana trees for $149.99 at her local store.

Magic Spoon "Guilt-Free" Cereal

Magic Spoon Cereal, a high-protein, keto-friendly, and gluten-free cereal with no artificial ingredients and 0g of sugar, is a favorite with weight loss warriors and people on diets. The healthier breakfast option is pricy at your local grocery store, but Costco is now selling it much more cheaply. "This is my FAVORITE guilt-free cereal," writes Costco Buys. "Each box comes with two bags of their super popular Fruity flavor!"

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Poppi Prebiotic Soda is having a serious moment, as Pepsi acquired the probiotic-packed beverage brand for almost $2 billion this week. You aren't going to get a better deal on the apple cider vinegar and gut-boosting beverage than at Costco. A 15-can variety pack with Doc Pop, Wild Berry, and Lemon Lime is $5 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Healthier Dark Chocolate Treats From Unreal

Another viral food product with weight loss warriors? Unreal products. Costco is currently carrying Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, individually wrapped dark chocolate-meets-coconut deliciousness with just 70 calories a pop. Costco Does It Again calls the gluten-free and vegan bites "our absolute favorite sweet treats."

Bouchard Dubai Chocolates

Bouchard Dubai Chocolates are having a serious viral moment, with lots of influencers sharing about the pistachio treats. "I was curious how long it would be before Costco would have these on the floor or some sort of variation! $11.69 per bag," writes one. "Catch me eating the whole sheet and don't judge," commented one Instagrammer.

And, Coke Is Back at the Costco Food Court

Shoppers rejoiced at the news of a big return at the food court. "GOOD NEWS! Coca-Cola is coming back to the Costco Food Court! It's available now in select locations, and will be available nationwide in July! 👏🏼 Are you guys as excited as I am?!" Costco Hot Finds reported, adding that there will be Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, and Raspberry Fuze Iced Tea. "I can't wait for a $1.50 hot dog and crisp Diet Coke," a follower commented.