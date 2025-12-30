I Reviewed All the Costco Price Drops and These Are the Ones to Get

These Costco price drops are the ones shoppers say are actually worth grabbing.

Costco is pulling out all the stops when it comes to fantastic deals right now. Shoppers who want to grab some last minute bargains are in luck, as there are so many great options to choose from—but which of these sales should members definitely keep their eyes on? Whether you’re looking for last-minute gifts or just want to start the New Year by saving a nice amount of money, Costco has you covered. Here are seven of the best price drop items to get right now—and keep in mind prices might be slightly different depending on where your local warehouse is.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp With Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

The fan-favorite Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp With Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce is now $15.88 down from $20.38. “We tried the coconut shrimp for the first time. It was better than expected,” one shopper said. “I bake them in the oven, gently tossed with a small drizzle of canola oil and then spread out on parchment paper. The coconut ones are the most coconut-forward frozen coconut shrimp I’ve had, and the sauce suits them,” another commented.

Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiches

The Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiches are on sale right now for $14.74 down from $19.74. These tasty little bites make great appetizer or party foods, and take no time whatsoever to heat up in the air fryer. “Love these for an easy quick breakfast in the air fryer,” one shopper shared. “This and other finger foods are our standard Christmas eve movie marathon fare,” another said.

Pierre Cordon Bleu Raw Stuffed Chicken Breasts

The delicious Pierre Cordon Bleu Raw Stuffed Chicken Breasts are now $13.61 down from $18.61. This breaded whole breast filet is filled with ham and cheese and is a perfect old-school appetizer or side (shoppers recommend cooking them upside down so the cheese doesn’t melt). “They are fantastic,” one Costco member said. “Having the chicken cook, not just reheat, really improves the taste and texture. We paired them with the butternut squash ravioli and green beans for a rather indulgent, but very satisfying meal.”

San Pellegrino Variety Pack

The San Pellegrino Variety Pack is $17.58 down from $24.08 and ideal not just for sparkling water lovers but for anyone who wants a special non-alcoholic option over the holidays and New Year. Each pack contains 12 each of Pomegranate Orange and Peach Clementine. Limited to ten per customer!

Milk Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses

Costco shoppers who love candy can grab a bag of Milk Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses for $15.99 down from $20.99 (for 330 pieces!). “They’re delicious, it’s a few cents cheaper per kiss to buy them this way. Would buy again,” one Costco shopper said.

La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread

Perfect for making delicious French Toast, the La Boulangere French Brioche Sliced Bread is on sale for $8.50 down from $11.00 for two loaves. This tasty bread has no artificial flavors; no high fructose corn syrup; and is non-GMO. “This is the main bread we buy and we always freeze one of the loaves immediately,” one shopper said. “Once it thaws there’s no discernable difference in texture or taste. It holds up quite well.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stacy’s Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips

Stacy’s Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips are currently on sale for $6.80 down from $8.80, limit 5 per customer. “Simply Naked Pita Chips are top tier,” one Redditor said. “I like crushing these in to some soup,” another recommended.