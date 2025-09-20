There are so many delicious foods at Costco that shoppers regularly praise. However, not every item at the warehouse comes recommended by customers. In fact, some products should be avoided altogether. From Kirkland Signature flops to brand-name busts, here are 7 Costco products that sound good but aren’t worth it.

Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad

Several shoppers are not fans of Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad. “WAY too much lettuce, ingredients are basic and not flavorful. No spice packet. And the dressing is just plain bad. Don’t think I’ll get another one,” one wrote on Reddit. “The Caesar salad used to be my favorite thing from Costco, but I’ve found it seems to have changed over the last year and doesn’t taste as fresh/good anymore… the quality of the lettuce can be hit/miss, the cheese doesn’t seem to be fresh and gets wet/soggy from the lettuce, and the dressing also seems to be less tasty,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Sliced Turkey

Shoppers highly recommend Dietz & Watson and Columbus deli meats. However, some complain that the Kirkland Signature sliced turkey 3-pack should be avoided. “It’s slimey and tastes gross. I thought it was bad but have seen other people complain about it and I think it’s just how it comes,” one shopper maintains. “The turkey is not just wet. It’s drippy and too thick. Not worth buying,” another agrees.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad

Kirkland Signature chicken salad has mixed reviews. “Maybe I’m crazy but I remember it being addictive. Nowadays it tastes like somebody walked by and knocked a salt shaker into it. No flavor except straight salt,” one shopper commented. “Yes it changed and now it seems like they just add a cup of oil to the recipe. Used to love it, no more,” agrees another. A third, who was previously a fan, maintains that the “last few times was inedible.”

Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza

Costco sells a lot of top-notch frozen pizza. However, shoppers advise against throwing Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza in your cart. “I will literally eat any pizza and I hated those pizzas,” one Redditor writes. “I bought it thinking it was the same pizza they serve in the cafeteria (I like it for what it is), and boy was I wrong. The frozen peperoni pizza was one of the worst things I’ve ever eaten,” another adds. “Ugh my 14 year old boy who will eat anything couldn’t choke those pizza’s down, they’re awful!” a third reveals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Big Bags of Bagels in the Bakery

Costco bagels are regularly ranted about. “I often will have a Bagel for breakfast with my Coffee. Now there is nothing inherently bad about Costco Bagels, they are fresh and they are cheap. But for me its that freshness that is the problem,” they wrote on Quora, revealing that they got two bags for the price of one. “Before I finished the first of these two six packs of Bagels they started to get moldy, they were very fresh and lacked the preservatives found in most store bought Bagels,” they continued. “They are nasty little things that bear no resemblance to a decent bagel,” added another shopper. “We have the same problem with them going moldy fast. Other brands stay fresh much longer,” a third said.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Bakes

Chicken Bakes are legendary in the Costco food court. However, the Kirkland Signature freezer section version does not stack up. “Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL! I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too,” one complains. “The frozen ones can’t hold the food court ones napkins. They’re smaller and taste different,” another agrees.

Pad Thai

The Pad Thai in the deli section at Costco may seem like an easy, ready-to-heat meal, but shoppers say you shouldn’t waste your money. “That Pad Thai that tastes like someone described pad thai over a cup and string kids telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food,” one writes. “It’s so bad, dude. Don’t even look at it.” “And it tastes so fishy- like they dumped a whole bottle of spoiled fish sauce in one tiny container! I took one bite and threw it in the trash. Completely inedible,” another agrees.