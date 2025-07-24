21 Costco Products Shoppers Call “the Holy Grail”

Costco‘s huge variety of goods includes many absolute gems, from snacks and drinks to supplements and pet treats. While many members have favorite items they swear by, some products are so beloved by customers they’ve achieved cult status with shoppers stocking up whenever possible—especially if these items have a tendency to disappear off shelves for weeks, if not months (my local Costco is always doing this with the Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast). These treasures are what make the membership fees not just worth it but a total bargain, according to happy customers. Here are 21 products Costco shoppers call “the Holy Grail.”

Norwegian Smoked Salmon

Costco generally sells two different varieties of smoked salmon: The Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices and the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon (which is also produced in Norway). Shoppers love the value for money for these products, which are much more expensive in other stores, and one Redditor referred to the Foppen as a “holy grail” product.

Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers

The Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers are made from wild-caught salmon and are a huge hit with Costco shoppers. “They’re our go-to dinner item on those nights when either we’re in a rush or when we just can’t decide what we want to eat,” one shared. “And in fact, they have become something of an actual Holy Grail, in that our nearest Costco doesn’t always keep them in stock, so occasionally we literally have to go out in search of them.”

Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil

The Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil is one of those items that seems to last forever. “I buy their Pesto every time. But for my holy grail item I have to say Kirkland Signature x Reynolds foodservice foil. I bake a lot and the roll lasts me a loooong time,” one shopper said. “Kirkland pesto is legit,” another agreed.

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt

The Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt is a fan-favorite item at Costco (although some shoppers wish it came in full-fat variety). “Only discovered it recently, but the Oikos triple zero yogurt. 15g of protein and only 90 calories. I bought three 18-packs last trip,” one Redditor said. That’s a LOT of yogurt!

Spam

Even Spam is pricey these days, but Costco frequently has the best deals for this versatile canned meat product. “Spam. Can’t buy it cheaper anywhere else and it’s getting more and more expensive as it is. Can’t eat it everyday or you’d probably die but it comes in handy for quick Ramen, fried rice, or spam musubi,” one member shared. “For fried rice I cut it into cubes and fried it up. Remove it then fry the garlic and onions a bit. Toss in eggs to scramble. Then toss in rice and cook then add in the soy sauce or other sauce. Then re-add the spam/any other cooked proteins. Then I toss in the frozen veggies (usually the Costco frozen medley).”

Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee

Shoppers absolutely love the Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee. “Kirkland cold brew cans. Best cold brew I’ve ever had. Cannot live without it,” one said. “Absolutely the best, we can’t live without these!! I truly don’t know what we’d do if they stop selling this cold brew. Nothing compares, and so easy to crack open, put over ice, and add your creamer. The best!!” another wrote in the product reviews.

Kerrygold Butter

Costco’s pricing on Kerrygold butter is unbeatable, and shoppers are (understandably) obsessed with this rich, imported Irish butter. “I’m a member for life as long as I can get Kerrygold butter at a great savings. I also like Kirkland,” one shopper said. “Won’t eat anything else in my house 🙂 Love love love!” another commented.

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew

The La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee Variety Pack is delicious but pricey in stores, but Costco offers a great deal (a 12-count box is $21.99 in Los Angeles). “Not sure if it’s just a Chicago thing but I always get the La Colombe iced coffees. It’s like $18 for 12 of them ($1.50/each) and I haven’t see them cheaper than $3.50 like basically anywhere,” one shopper said.

All the Cheese

Members rave about Costco’s impressive selection of cheese. “Holy grail item? Cheeses. Pecorino romano, Manchego, 36 month aged Parmigiano. You won’t find better prices anywhere in NA. Same for their EVOO,” one shopper said.

Canature NutriBites Freeze Dried Beef Liver

Costco’s Canature NutriBites Freeze Dried Beef Liver Dog and Cat Treats are holy grail items for pet lovers. “Dog treats. Dehydrated liver and chicken and apple. I used to get a bag of dehydrated liver from Chewy, same size bag, I paid $37. Costco has them on sale this cycle and they are maybe $20,” one happy shopper said.

Pokémon

Costco shoppers can get downright aggressive when the Pokémon cards are available. “I would think a holy grail item would be one that you’ve always wanted to get but it’s always out of stock, therefore unobtainable, ya know, like the holy grail is…so mine would be Pokémon cards. Because apparently people are getting tons of them from Costco but every time I go they’re never in stock,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

The Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto is one of the most highly-rated Costco products, with one member calling it their holy grail item. “It is so good mixed with the Kirkland cheese tortellini, and 1 chopped red pepper and a little italian parsley mixed in!” another shopper said. “Pesto is the besto,” another joked (seriously, they really love the pesto).

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Rao’s Marinara Sauce is a fan-favorite item at Costco. “Rao’s Marinara sauce. Easily half the cost of our local grocery store but several more ounces. When they go on sale we stock up. Our favorite sauce by a factor of ten,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s iconic Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is an unsurprising holy grail item. “I’ll buy 3-4 at a time, take all the meat off them, vacuum seal 1 or 2 pounds in a bag, then stick them in the freezer. Any time I have a recipe that needs chicken I have delicious, already cooked meat ready to use,” one savvy shopper shared. “We eat the rotisserie chicken like feral animals,” another agreed. “The rotisserie chicken. If I don’t get at least 3 every time I go to Costco, my kids start rioting,” another commented.

Island Way Sorbet Assortment

The Island Way Sorbet Assortment is one of Costco’s most highly-rated desserts. “Those sorbets in the fruit peel shell 🤤,” one member said. “I buy two boxes every time. My family is nuts for them,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are another holy grail product for Costco members. “We accidentally got our toddler hooked on them after getting him one at Starbucks. You get like a dozen for what it costs for like 1 or 2 at a coffee shop. We freeze them. Same for their dinner rolls. So cheap and freezable,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bar

The Kirkland Signature Protein Bars are a must-have item, members say. “Kirkland protein bars, I’m low key addicted to them. I eat one every night. Every time I don’t buy a new box and insist I can meet my nutrition goals without them, I majorly regret it and end up with a box the next week haha,” one shared. “Kirkland protein bars. Low sugar, high protein, and the perfect snack paired with some fruit to keep a teen from ‘dying’ before dinner’s done,” another said.

Food Court Pizza

Costco’s food court pizza is still one of the best deals the chain has. “Pizza. I used to buy a slice for a dollar years and years ago. You can’t get that anymore. But Costco is probably the cheapest on pizza anywhere. And although it’s not the best pizza it still satisfies my pizza craving,” one member shared.

Vitamins and Supplements

Many Costco members believe the warehouse has unmatchable prices on medications, vitamins, and supplements. “Really boring, but vitamins are the biggest bang for your buck. I can’t believe how little they cost compared to regular stores for 5x the amount. Plenty of other things I buy regularly but that is the biggest price difference that comes to mind,” one shopper said.

Taylor Farms Organic Mediterranean Crunch Chopped Salad

The Taylor Farms Organic Mediterranean Crunch Chopped Salad Kit is another delicious, convenient, must-have Costco item. “The Taylor Farms Organic Mediterranean Crunch Chopped Salad kit. I eat one every day for lunch at work. Yes…the whole bag,” one shopper said. “I love this too!” another agreed.

4 Rivers Pork and Beef Smoked Sausages

The 4 Rivers Pork and Beef Smoked Sausages are a true holy grail item and very hard to find, members say. “4 Rivers BBQ Smoked Sausage. Almost impossible to find and if they happen to get them in stock, then you have there when they put them out or someone will buy them all up,” one shopper shared.