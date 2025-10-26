Costco sells so many fantastic name-brand items for less, ranging from food and paper products to clothes, shoes, and household gadgets. However, the warehouse is also famous for its Kirkland Signature products, which offer more bang for the buck. Not only are some of these items better or equal in quality to name-brand alternatives, but many of them are, in fact, backed and made by major brands. Here are 7 Costco products shoppers say are “better than name brand.”

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Laundry Detergent is a must-buy for shoppers. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” one writes.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back and are a fraction of the price of the name-brand alternative, and shoppers claim they are just as high-quality. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. “I’ve bought uggs for my nieces and my fiancée, but I would never pay the Ugg price for myself. The Kirkland brand ones feel the exact same inside and seem to be made well and durable,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Cooking Oil

All the Kirkland Signature cooking oils, especially the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, are among the best on the market. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but there is usually a seasonal option available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup, a remarkably high-quality syrup, is one of the top ten items in the warehouse, according to my mom and most Costco foodies. Multiple Reddit feeds are filled with support for the high-value item. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is better than anything you will get at an artisan creamery. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries, a newer item, has become a fast favorite among shoppers, with people claiming they are better than Ore Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Why pay for name-brand paper towels when you can save big on Costco brand? Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are one of the most highly rated with shoppers and are always on my shopping list. "I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint," writes one shopper. "I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable," another shopper added.