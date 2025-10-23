The day is finally here! Costco has dropped its latest “Member-Only Savings and Everyday Values” deals for the month. The latest batch of discounts will run through November 16, or until supplies last, and there are so many fantastic finds at unbeatable prices in this latest coupon book. You don’t want to miss these deals from coffee and wellness shots to delicious desserts. Here are the 11 best Costco products with member-only savings starting today.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods are on sale! The 120-count boxes, in various flavors, are $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Hellmann’s or Best Foods Mayo

If you plan on using lots of mayo for your holiday cooking, there are deals in the warehouse and online. Hellmann’s and Best Foods Real Mayonnaise 64 fl oz jars are $2.80 off this month.

Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars

Shoppers are thrilled that a favorite dessert is at the warehouse. “They’re back!!! Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars – item 1188546 – ice cream ‘crack’, am I right?” a shopper recently wrote about the popular bars. And, take $3.50 off this month. “There are very few seasonal items that I literally will shop for specifically and get giddy when they show up, this is one of em! I have considered a second freezer just to do a year round stock up! I am not the only one right? Avail usually from Oct – Dec.” Others agree. “My favorites!! I didn’t think they’d be out this early. These are amazing,” says one.

M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies

Are you entertaining this holiday season? M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies are great for putting out for guests as a little sweet-meets-salty treat. Get the 62 oz container for $4.20 off this month.

Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies are a freezer section favorite, and this month, they are $4 off. “You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores,” writes one shopper. “Truly are they even related it’s crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good,” another says.

Ling Ling Potstickers

Ling Ling Potstickers have been a favorite with shoppers for decades. This month, get the popular 4.2-bag filled with 62 Asian treats plus dipping sauce for $3.20 off.

Samyang Buldak Spicy Chicken Carbonara Ramen

A newer viral product, Samyang Buldak Spicy Chicken Carbonara Ramen, is burning up the shelves at Costco. This month, the 6-pack of 3.7 oz containers is $3.50 off, making it a great time to try.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, is sold at high-end cooking stores. Over at Williams Sonoma two bottles will cost you $95.90. Costco is selling the already steal-worthy set of two for $34.99 online after $15 off.

Gillette Venus Sensitive Plus Disposable Razors

I always buy razors, disposable razors and blades at Costco. This month a 15-pack of Gillette Venus Sensitive Plus Disposable Razors is a steal at $5 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray

Costco has many great cleaning supply deals this month, including the popular Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray Fresh Clean Scent set. Get 3 bottles of 21.5 fl oz for an additional $2.60 off.

Suja Organic Immunity Wellness Shots

Keep yourself healthy this cold and flu season by picking up a ten-pack of Suja Organic Immunity Wellness Shots in the warehouse. This month the shots are on sale for $4.50 off.