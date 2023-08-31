Skip to content

Costco Just Brought Back Its Most Popular Fall Dessert

Autumn is in the air at the warehouse club's bakery—and it smells like pie!
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on August 31, 2023 | 12:43 PM
As the fall season approaches, temperatures will drop, Halloween items will fill stores, and autumn-themed food and beverages will be just about everywhere. Although there are still three more weeks of summer, Costco has already released its fan-favorite fall bakery item: the pumpkin pie.

On Aug. 30, Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, announced on both Instagram and TikTok that the popular seasonal pie is back in stores. The social media user reported that the dessert weighs over three-and-a-half pounds and costs $5.99—the same price as last year. She added, "This is known to be one of the best pumpkin pies."

The dessert has been known to attract long lines of eager takers, as one Redditor captured in a pre-Thanksgiving photograph last November.

News of the top-selling pie's return sparked excitement from commenters on social media. "Went straight to Costco to buy one," one Instagram user wrote. "Love it and so cheap for how huge it is," someone else commented on TikTok.

As always, product availability can vary depending on the location, so some customers noted that the pumpkin pie isn't being sold at their warehouse yet. Other social media users reported that some California locations are selling the item for $7.99.

The pumpkin pie isn't the only product that has recently made a reappearance in Costco's bakery. Last week, a Reddit user announced the return of the retailer's cherry danishes. This product consists of flaky pastry dough with a cherry filling and icing.

Another recent addition to Costco's bakery is the brand-new green chili cornbread, which landed in stores earlier this month. Priced at $6.99, the bakery item features green chilis, which Instagram user @costcobuys said gives the cornbread a "slightly spicy kick."

Besides the pumpkin pie, Costco has previously sold other pumpkin-flavored treats at its bakery. These include the pumpkin streusel muffins and pumpkin cheesecake.

Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
