15 Best Halloween Items to Buy at Costco

The end of the summer means one thing for retail—it's time to lean into Halloween. Costco began slowly rolling out Halloween stuff in mid-July and now the stores are in full spooky spirit. Yes, that terrifying animatronic mummy that you can see from any point in the warehouse can be yours for a few hundred dollars.

Costco has plenty of amazing candy year-round, but the warehouse club takes it to the next level for Halloween, offering candy variety packs you can't find elsewhere. Prefer to give out something else for trick or treating? The bulk retailer has that covered, too. Costumes and decor make this a true one-stop-shop for all of your Halloween needs. You can usually expect some of the stuff to go on sale closer to October, but you also run the risk of it selling out and people get very serious about Halloween.

So, even if the sun is still blazing, it's worth pretending it's October in your air-conditioned warehouse, and grab these 15 Halloween items.

1 Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats

This candy bag is filled with the best variety of non-chocolate candy. Although Costco won't commit to each bag including all of these, there's generally a great mix of AirHeads Mini Bars, Haribo Gold Bears, Jolly Rancher Stix, Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Twists, Skittles, Swedish Fish, Starburst, and Twizzlers in the 92-ounce bag. It'll run you $17.49 at the warehouse, and a few dollars more online.

2 Kirkland All Chocolate Variety

This candy variety is just like the Funhouse variety, albeit slightly smaller at 90 ounces, but the bag is filled with fun-sized versions of all of the best chocolates out there. It's hard not to open this one before Halloween to grab a treat like Kit Kat or Twix, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Way, Snickers, M&Ms (plain and peanut), 100 Grand, Almond Joy, and York Peppermint Patty. This is one of the other places you'll see the major candy makers collaborate on one variety pack, so it's worth snagging a few bags. The bag costs $19.99 in warehouse and $22.99 online.

3 Animated Grim Reaper

If your idea of a good time on Halloween is scaring people, well, Costco has you covered with a variety of nightmare-inducing animated spooky creatures, including this 10-foot Grim Reaper. For $279 online, you can scare the neighborhood with this life-like character with glowing eyes, which sputters spooky phrases to passersby.

4 LED Pumpkins with Lights

For a more chic take on Halloween, grab this trio of LED pumpkins, which are perfect to illuminate a harvest table, an entryway, or anywhere in your house that wants a subtle seasonal touch. Choose from orange or white pumpkins, both with gold detailing, and an LED light inside. These resin pumpkins cost $69.99 online.

5 Animated Dueling Banjo

If you are looking for more fun than scary this Halloween, meet these dueling-banjo skeletons, sure to entertain any Halloween party guests. This indoor decoration has these two doing their thing from cracking jokes to playing a tune whenever someone walks by. For $99.99 online, it's a good starter into the world of animated Halloween decorations, if that's your jam.

6 Full Sized Candy Bars

Everyone remembers the houses that give out full-sized candy bars for trick or treating. If you want to be one of these neighborhood heroes, Costco makes it super simple with a few different variety packs. Some include non-chocolate options like Skittles and Starburst for $25.99 online, while others feature all chocolate candy bars that will run you a few dollars more, around $28.99.

7 Pokemon Trick or Trade Booster Pack

It's always good to have a non-candy option for Halloween, whether it be for allergies, classroom parties, or just an overload of candy. This festive Pokemon pack is the perfect item that kids will still get super excited about—even without the sugar rush. Every order includes 120 mini packs, each including three Pokemon trading cards, and it'll cost you $39.99 at Costco online.

8 Kids Halloween Costumes

It always feels too early when the kids' Halloween costumes arrive at Costco. Maybe that's because it's hard to convince kids to take off the costume once they own it. Or, maybe because they'll change their mind 700 times before Halloween starts. Either way, if you're planning to get a Halloween costume from Costco, you better act fast. Priced at $29.99 in the warehouse, these costumes include classic picks like firefighters, superheroes, princesses, and witches—all of which will cost a few bucks more when you shop online.

9 Disney Halloween Village Set

Everyone went crazy for this 12-piece toy set last year, so much so that it's back again with all the beloved Disney characters—Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Pluto—as individual figurines. (Oh, and don't worry: Donald and Daisy are found inside the house.) The toy set even costs same as last year: $99.99 in the warehouse. Lights and Halloween music make this a delightful Halloween landscape for all ages.

10 Halloween Wreath

If you are looking for a little subtle spooky without the kitsch. This faux black pine wreath is adorned with blood red and metallic florals, gold spiders and a bronze skull. It's perfect to hang on any interior or exterior door. The wreath is available online for $49.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Popcornopolis Monster Mini Caramel Cones

This 24-count of caramel corn cones, dressed up as friendly Halloween monsters, is adorable and provides the perfect snack or party favor for any Halloween party. They could even become the modern popcorn ball for trick or treating. The whole box costs $44.99, or less than two dollars per bag, if you buy it online.

12 Pet Costumes

Why shouldn't pets get into the Halloween spirit? At Costco, you can get a costume for your kid and your dog, too. For $24.99 online, your pup can become a neon and turquoise unicorn for the night.

13 Airhead Variety Pack

They may get stuck in your teeth and not make the approved list for any orthodontist, but there's something about Airheads that kids love. This box of 90 for $15.99 online has six flavors from cherry to watermelon, grape to orange, along with the coveted white mystery flavor.

14 Halloween Spooky Hollow House Kit

You don't have to wait until Christmas to decorate a gingerbread-style house. Why not start at Halloween? This two-pack of house kits, priced at $39.99 online, comes with chocolate cookies, glittery sugar icing and edible decorations. Use any leftover candy to add a little extra flair to these fun houses.

15 Punk Rocker Animated Skeleton

Even if you aren't a fan of the giant animated lawn statues, it's hard not to love this one, or at least giggle. Meet the punk rocker skeleton, standing six feet tall and ready to jam with his gravestone guitar. He'll rock out with sweet tunes and spooky sayings. He even comes with a timer so you can just set him and forget him with six hours on, 18 off. You can grab him online for $159.99 and have him entertain you for years to come.