I Tried 10 Popular Hard Seltzer Brands & One Is My New Summer Fave

If you thought the era of hard seltzers was over, think again. These carbonated boozy beverages have dominated the beer aisle for quite some time and really found their stride during the pandemic. In 2023, the market grew further, reaching nearly $19 billion in sales, according to data from Grand View Research—and it shows no signs of slowing down.

While some of the novelty and spark may have worn off, hard seltzer now has a permanent spot next to beer and wine as quick, easy booze options. Thanks to their relatively low alcohol by volume (ABV), you can generally buy them anywhere beer is sold, so you don't need to make a separate trip to the liquor store. With the continued influx of convenience and product diversity, it looks like spiked seltzers are less of a fad and more of a long-term reality.

With so many options to choose from, how do all these hard seltzers stack up, and which tastes the best? I got curious about the brands plying their carbonated craft, so I decided to take the plunge into this modern-day alcohol market to find out which can would rise to the top while the others fizzled out into mediocrity.

Read on for my test taste of 10 popular spiked seltzer brands, ranked in descending order from my least favorite to my new summer crush.

Mamitas Tequila Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Paloma):

Calories : 95

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1.8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

One of the few tequila-based seltzers on our list comes from the brand Mamitas–not "Mamacitas," as I kept mistakenly calling it (though I think that's more fun). Debuted in 2020, the beverages are said to offer "a light and refreshing taste while staying authentic to iconic tequila cocktails that have inspired bartenders for decades." Mamitas also has some famous ties—and I'm not just talking about the Mexican beach it's named after. None other than Brody Jenner acts as the face of the line and strategic partner, helping to build the brand up to new heights.

To see what all the fuss is about with this newfound brand, I bought the variety eight-pack of Pineapple, Paloma, Mango, and Lime flavors for a cost of $19.99–the highest price in this taste test, even ahead of other 12-packs. Five percent alcohol per volume is standard for all flavors.

The look: Crystal clear liquid with frequent bubbles, just like a tequila soda. The cans, however, are much more eye-catching in bright neon colors and swirling stripes that are bound to make you dizzy after downing a few.

The taste: Don't let the pleasing packaging and allure of celebrity-association fool you. Each of the four flavors tastes of dull tonic water with an almost unbearable sourness. This is especially notable in the lime variety, which induced a grimace on my face after every swig. No flavor was palatable. The mango smelled of perfume with a taste that wasn't much better, and the pineapple all but knocked me over with a ripple of unnatural tang. So, my apologies, Brody, but I don't think I will be tangoing with these tequila seltzers any time soon.

Lone River Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

Have you heard of ranch water? The cocktail is said to have originated in Austin, Texas, as a tried-and-true combination of tequila, lime juice, and sparkling mineral water—more often than not, the Topo Chico variety. Bars in the Lone Star state have been mixing it up for quite some time, but it wasn't until more recently that the drink became commercialized, sold most notably by the brand Lone River.

I picked up the brand's original 12-count variety pack in Ohio for $17.99. The box includes Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit, and Prickly Pear, all at 4% ABV. If you're in the mood for more of a fiesta, you can grab a box of the company's Ranch Rita margarita-style beverages.

The look: These cans hit you over the head with their Texas origin, decorated with longhorns, horseshoes, state of Texas outlines, and more. Despite their various colored exteriors, ranging from burnt orange to forest green, the seltzer is always clear with an average level of carbonation.

The taste: "Water" is right. No matter which flavor you reach for, each one tastes like the most subtle of seltzers—certainly missing a big Texas taste. This makes them easy to drink, I suppose, especially with their light bubble load, but also renders them a little lifeless–ironic for something named after our life-giving liquid. The spicy rendition does leave you with a unique back-of-the-throat burn—its only defining feature. And the prickly pear is the only one that delivers a touch of sweetness. Otherwise, the tiniest hint of lime and mostly bitterness overtakes each sip. I reckon people down south may have a different take on the matter. But, for me, these didn't tickle my fancy.

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Lime):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Consumers began riding the White Claw wave in 2016. The brand's 5% ABV, 100-calorie cans were at the forefront of the recent hard seltzer movement and remain one of the most popular and well-rounded options. Asking someone to pick up a case of White Claws isn't a simple request. You must specify whether you want the Nos 1, 2, or 3 variety pack. Or, maybe you would rather taste sunshine with the Surf pack or a higher dose of alcohol with the Surge collection. Conversely, you may have your eye on the sweet Iced Tea or Lemonade boxes.

I, for one, grabbed myself a classic variety pack No. 1 for $18.99, but it's not exactly as you might remember. It contains Lime, Black Cherry, and Raspberry cans, but the Ruby Grapefruit has been replaced by Pineapple.

The look: Although White Claw's cans are debatably the most well-recognized in the hard seltzer market, they also come with one of the dullest designs. Only the brand's enlarged logo appears on the front and one brushstroke of color underneath the flavor name. The libation within is just as boring, akin to plain sparkling water.

The taste: Most prominent doesn't always equate to most palatable. I'll admit I have fallen into the trap of reaching for White Claw, as it's often what's available. But, when pitted against other top choices, the brand loses some of its sparkle. The first sip of any Claw starts ultra-fizzy to the point where it's overpowering, only to fall nearly flat towards the bottom. What's worse, though, is that no flavor is strong enough to mask the malt liquor essence at the core of each can. Even something as sweet as pineapple can't cover up the artificial notes and lingering aftertaste. For those reasons, I have officially jumped off the White Claw bandwagon.

Truly Hard Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Cherry):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

In the battle of the seltzers, Truly is up there with White Claw. The brand also debuted in 2016 and has nearly the same ingredient list as its competitor. It's also followed a similar trajectory, adding new product after new product. Truly now takes the shape of Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Vodka Soda, Tequila Soda, and more. I decided to get back to the brand's roots with one of its most celebrated releases: the Berry Pack. It includes Wild Berry, Blueberry, Strawberry Lime, and Cherry cans—the latter of which isn't a "berry," but I'll let it slide. Each one contains 5% alcohol, just like White Claw.

The look: Once again, the cans here are lackluster. But they deserve extra points for showcasing fruits at their crest. Since they're made with real fruit juice, each flavor has a unique color tint.

The taste: Plagued with many of the same issues as White Claw, just in a different font. They come with fewer bubbles, making them better for sipping or chugging smoothly. And, most of the cans come with a bold berry-like essence–though I couldn't tell the difference between a few. But, even with the real fruit juice squirted in, I still couldn't get past their somewhat phony flavor and almost sour ending. All in all, the drinks aren't bad. But, they're not necessarily crave-able either.

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 95

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

I couldn't resist nabbing the adult version of this iconic orange drink. The brand explains, "SUNNYD Vodka Seltzer was developed specifically for adults 21+ who love the bold one-of-a-kind orange flavor of SUNNYD and enjoy cocktails." I would say I fall into that category. So, I picked up a 4-pack for $9.99. Each can contains 4.5% alcohol, as well as vodka with real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavor, and other natural flavors. In addition to the original tangy orange flavor, you can find them in Orange Strawberry and Orange Pineapple for a tropical fusion.

The look: The packaging is exactly what you would expect from SunnyD. It's bright, bold, and fun, with what appears to be orange bubbles surfacing from the bottom of the can. Inside, the seltzer is not as golden orange as one may hope. Instead, it's a cloudy shade of off-white.

The taste: Somewhere between a straight-up screwdriver and a creamsicle. Since it swaps malt liquor for real vodka and fruit juice, it drinks more like a cocktail than a canned seltzer. At the same time, though, it reminded me of a diluted orange soda. My other complaint is the absence of that iconic Florida sun flavor. Played down, it fails to transport me back to summer pool days or bustling school cafeterias—probably a good thing considering the 4.5% vodka in my can.

All this aside, recognition is in order for SunnyD daring to be different with a drink that's still perfectly sippable. I could think of no better use for it than a throwback to the '90s party. We can only hope Kool-Aid Jammers are next in line for a boozy transformation to round out the bar further.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Classic Cola):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Refusing to be left out, Bud Light entered the hard seltzer arena in 2020. The beer brand debuted a standard lineup of fruity flavors from Strawberry to Lemon Lime. But, since then, the company's R&D department has taken more creative swings, unveiling new products like the Retro Tie Dye, Fall Flannel, and Sour packs. Another spirited concoction that comes with its own level of intrigue is the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda. Although in the Midwest, we call it "pop," I still picked up a case of 12 for $17.99. Each 12-ounce can weighs in at 5% alcohol per volume.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: From the outside, the cans have a retro '80s-style look about them. However, as you dive into the contents, specifically of the Orange and Citrus sodas, you travel even further back in time to the '70s when neon was all the rage. Both come in bright, vibrant shades that border on alarming. The Classic Cola and Cherry Cola bring us back to reality in conventional colors of dark brown to caramel.

The taste: I'll be the first to say I'm not a fan of Bud Light's first swing at seltzers. But, these colas are a product I can get behind. The Classic and the Cherry offer a taste almost identical to your standard Coke or other cola with hardly any signs of strong alcohol. Better still, it reminds me of the flavor you can get from prebiotic soda brands like Poppi or Olipop. The Orange and Citrus flavors, however, are where things get a little dicey since their taste, unfortunately, takes after their outlandish coloring. The Orange is so sickly sweet and syrupy that it left a sugar residue on my lips. Meanwhile, the Citrus can only be described as a less flavorful yet somehow more artificial Mountain Dew.

If Bud Light would listen to my pleas to release an all-Cola box, we would be golden. But, until then, I can't justify moving the brand past the middle of the rankings with a 50% success rate.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Blueberry Pomegranate):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Hard seltzer's schtick has always been that they're a "healthier" drinking buddy compared to beer. However, Vizzy was the first brand to promise even more by including antioxidants in its beverages, specifically from acerola cherries. The company has been in hot water for these claims and has been forced to retract the statement from its marketing after settling a class action lawsuit. Despite this turbulence, the brand has remained steadfast on the shelf and still uses its original recipes. Out of the five different Vizzy boxes available, I reached for the OG orange box of Vibrantly Tropical flavors for $17.99. Twelve cans fill the cardboard container at 5% alcohol each.

The look: "Vibrant" describes this product well, from the box to each individual can. I hoped the exploding fruit images pictured would also translate into the flavor. In terms of the refreshment itself, it's not overly fizzy for a brand called Vizzy.

The taste: I highly appreciate the individuality of each Vizzy flavor. They shy away from overdone basics like lime and cherry, instead offering dual flavors in every can. Compared to other seltzers, they taste more like real produce straight from the market rather than something cooked up in a lab. With sweet blueberries and a tart pomegranate finish, the purple and blue mashup has my heart. The fresh and tropical Pineapple Mango stood out, while the Papaya Passionfruit made me feel indifferent. Exuding an almost stale taste, the Strawberry Kiwi is the only one I didn't jive with.

I give the brand two thumbs up. Antioxidants or not, Vizzy iz a vibe either way. And I have my eye on the Orange Cream Pop variety next.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Mexican-based water brand Topo Chico began its thirst-quenching journey nearly 130 years ago in 1895. Now, it has become a household name here in the States, popping up in grocery stores and cocktails, as well as in drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and the aforementioned ranch water. If you're craving one of these hard drinks but aren't in the mood for all that mixing, don't worry. Topo Chico has a crafty solution for that, thanks to its recently introduced roundup of hard seltzers, which are said to "deliver a crisp taste that's crafted with the soul." I snagged a variety pack for $17.99, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple flavors, each containing 4.7% alcohol.

The look: Think normal Topo Chico, concealed in an aluminum can rather than inside an elongated and green-tinted glass bottle.

The taste: If you're a fan of Topo Chico water, or really any sparkling water, then I bet you'll like this. All four cans achieve the perfect level of carbonation, right between nose-wrinklingly fizzy and flat as a board, and keep you coming back for more with precise yet understated fruity notes. The seltzer has more character than a La Croix, but it still ranks low on the sweetness level—which is good in this case. There wasn't a flavor I didn't like, from crisp Strawberry Guava to a mild Mango. But I will warn you that the Lemon Lime delivers a surprising twist of vanilla that appears out of nowhere. Maybe that's the tanginess at work? I'm not sure, but either way, it was still tasty, if unexpected.

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can / Pineapple):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 2.6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2.6 g)

Protein : 0 g

High Noon made a splash when it came onto the market in 2019, presenting a blend of real vodka and real fruit juices—a foreign concept to other competitors. It stands as the top-selling canned cocktail, and I was curious to see if this title is well-deserved. There are 16 flavors of High Noon seltzers and six versions of its new tequila seltzers. I picked up a variety 12-pack pack of vodka seltzers containing Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple cans for $17.99. They stand at 4.5% alcohol apiece.

The look: The drinks come lightly colored and lightly carbonated. Their outer packaging, on the other hand, reminds me of a sunny day on the beach in a calming combination of blue and yellow. Small fruit insignias can be found on each can, signifying the flavor.

The taste: The smoothest of all seltzers. It must have something to do with swapping malt liquor for vodka—the brand's not-so-secret sauce. Each new taste offers just enough sweetness to get you by while contributing an air of fruity authenticity. Additionally, nothing offensive lingers on your tongue after taking a sip. Getting down to specifics, the Watermelon can is reminiscent of sour candy, while the Black Cherry is rich without tasting like medicine. Grapefruit, which has never been my favorite, is a can I can drink without a second thought. And sweet, tropical Pineapple seems to be a crowd-pleaser—always the first one missing out of the variety box.

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

I hadn't seen the Mighty Swell name before at the grocery store. So, naturally, I added a box to my cart. Come to find out, the brand hails from Austin, Texas. Like Lone Star State's capital city, this brand keeps it weird. This is evident in its recent Techniflavor and Keep it Weird spiked seltzers. I chose to dial down the unconventionality a tad with the Original Variety Pack. It cost $16.99—the cheapest option I purchased, except the four-pack SunnyD seltzers. Flavors include Blackberry, Peach, Watermelon Mint, and Cherry Lime, all at 5% alcohol.

The look: The logo gives off a groovy vibe. The rest of the can's design is sneakily similar to Truly's, with pictures of fresh fruit decorating the tops. The seltzer itself is clear with frequent bubbles.

The taste: This brand is all about fun—and fun it was to drink these seltzers. I started with the Watermelon Mint, which proved to be the best choice I made. It's oh-so-refreshing, like a fruity mojito, and unlike anything I tried from other seltzer brands. I wanted to go back for another can before even trying the other flavors but resisted for the sake of the taste test. After sipping on every option, I realized that Mighty Swell steals the smoothness from High Noon, even as a cold-brewed sugar alcohol-based drink. Plus, each flavor impressed from the candy peach ring nature of the Peach to the cherry cola-like taste of the Cherry Lime.

The fact that these are the cheapest option, paired with the inevitability that I will be dreaming about that watermelon mint for a while, makes Mighty Swell an undisputed champion. I could see myself popping one open at any time of day. Hey, it's five o'clock somewhere, right?