Costco Is Recalling Protein Bars Sold in These 9 Nationwide Markets

A warning to Costco shoppers with tree nut allergies: if you purchased any snack bars at the warehouse lately, check the package before consuming.

A nationwide recall is now in effect for the SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar because of an undeclared trace of cashews, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions for people with allergies or sensitivities to tree nuts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco sells the snack bars in a 15-count variety pack at stores in nine areas. According to a notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products were distributed to warehouses in Arkansas, California, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Wilmington, Del.-based manufacturer Wellness Natural USA Inc. voluntarily issued the recall following a consumer complaint, which is the only reported reaction so far, according to the FDA. The cause of the contamination is under investigation.

The product is marked with a Best Before date of Jan. 5, 2024 and Lot TN3005A on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 80906 8) and Lot TN3005 (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) on the outside carton. The recall does not apply to any other SimplyProtein-brand products, including the other two flavors contained in the same variety pack.

Cashew-sensitive consumers who bought the recalled product are advised to return the bars to Costco for a full refund. For questions or concerns, email the manufacturer [email protected] during normal business hours.

The SimplyProtein bars aren't the only Costco products under recall lately. Last month, the retailer warned customers in California and Hawaii to be wary of the club's Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries, after an outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses linked to the product.