Costco Just Brought Back an Adorable Valentine's Day Confection

Let's face it—Valentine's Day is just as much about indulging in festive treats as it is about receiving greeting cards and flowers. And in great news for any Costco shopper with a major sweet tooth, one of the retailer's most popular Valentine's Day treats is finally back in stock for the first time in 2024.

Spotted on Feb. 6 by Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, the warehouse club just brought back its seasonal chocolate-covered strawberries. The berries are hand-dipped in a chocolatey coating and drizzled with what looks to be white chocolate for a decorative touch. They also boast long stems that not only look elegant, but are also perfect for holding the berries without getting your hands too messy.

"They're done so beautifully and they're such a fun treat to snack on," Lamb raved in a video on her Instagram page.

In the comments section under Lamb's post, fellow Costco shoppers were also delighted to finally see the dipped strawberries back on shelves.

"These are so delicious," one fan commented. "I've bought these several times & have never been disappointed. SO good."

"They were so fresh and delicious," another said.

The treats were selling for $12.99 a box at the warehouse where Lamb spotted them, but as always, prices and availability may vary depending on the location. Each container appears to include about a dozen strawberries, so they're perfect for sharing with a loved one or friend this Valentine's Day.

If you're hoping to score a box of the fruity confections, don't wait too long before heading over to your local Costco. In past years, the retailer has only offered them for a limited time around the Feb. 14 holiday.

Even if chocolate-covered strawberries aren't your thing, Costco has a myriad of other Valentine's Day-themed treats, gifts, and food available to members this year. One great example is Nuovo's Italian Four Cheese Heart-Shaped Ravioli, which came back in stock at the retailer since last month.

The ravioli are made with a dark red pasta that's stuffed with a blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheese. Two-pound packs were selling for $9.99 at one Costco location where they were spotted, but prices and availability could vary.

Costco's selection of Valentine's Day treats also includes Le Chic Pâtissier's Heart Shaped Macarons, The Popcorn Factory's Valentine's Day Tin, and a Sugar Plum Boo Box that comes with milk chocolate covered pretzels, cookies, graham crackers, cherry candy bites, nonpareils, a milk chocolate crispy heart cookie, and a snack mix featuring brownie, cookie, and caramel bits.