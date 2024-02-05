Costco Just Added Another 'Delicious' Cookie to the Bakery: 'Hard To Eat Just One'

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco's bakery is home to an ever-evolving assortment of treats, regularly launching new items and reviving old favorites. Following a recent string of baked good releases, the warehouse club has expanded its selection of sweets once again.

Over the past week, multiple Costco members have announced the addition of new white chocolate cranberry cookies. Spotted in warehouses for $9.99, the dessert comes in 24-count containers.

In a recent Instagram post, Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, described the cookies as "buttery soft." She said, "A trick to get that 'right out of the oven' taste and feel is to microwave them for about 15 seconds. These were so soft that they literally melted in my hands, and let me tell you, it's hard to eat just one."

In the post's comments, some shoppers expressed their excitement to try the new cookies, while others shared their own positive reviews.

"These cookies are absolutely delicious!" one Instagram user wrote. "Agree. Warming them up makes them so much better," another one commented.

In a separate Instagram post shared by @costcobuys, one commenter noted, "Not overly sweet like I thought they'd be, which is kinda nice." The user added, "All in all, very happy with them."

These new cookies aren't the only white chocolate cranberry treats Costco has introduced. In the fall, the warehouse club debuted cranberry almond bark, made with both white and dark chocolate.

In addition to the new white chocolate cranberry cookies, Costco recently captured shoppers' attentions with its cherry topped cheesecake. Weighing almost six pounds, this dessert starts with a graham cracker crust and is layered with sour cream, cheesecake filling, and a sweet cherry topping. Shoppers have recently spotted this cheesecake for $22.99, though others previously saw it for $19.99. As with any Costco product, pricing can vary by location.

Costco also generated some buzz after debuting its new triple chocolate cream pie, which weighs almost four pounds. Priced at $19.99, this dessert consists of a butter graham cracker crust topped with fudge brownie, chocolate custard, whipped topping, and chocolate shavings.