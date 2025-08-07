7 Costco “Rookie Mistakes” Shoppers Say to Avoid at All Costs

Getting a Costco membership for the first time and visiting a warehouse is a rite of passage—you quickly realize that yes, this is a shopping trip, but on another level. Seasoned members learn the best time of day to go, how quickly to move through the warehouse, where all their favorite items are stacked, and the most efficient method of getting in and out as quickly as possible. Newbies understandably have to learn through experience, and sometimes share their stories on social media as both a warning and guide for other Costco fledglings. Here are seven rookie mistakes shoppers say to avoid at all costs.

Underestimating Crowd Chaos

The first time I walked into a Costco warehouse was downright traumatic—it was one of the busiest times of the day, and the warehouse was on the smaller side (I have since switched to a bigger one). One shopper also learned the hard way not to go when the store is packed. “My wife signed us up a couple of weeks ago. Today, this morning, was my first time there. It was a madhouse. Everyone seemed to be in a rush,” they said.

Going on the Weekend

If you have an Executive Membership, going early on the weekend is not an issue. Otherwise, prepare to run a gauntlet. “We avoid weekends,” one shopper said. “Sometimes we forget. Not only is it packed, but our drive home is a 45 minute drive instead of 15 because everyone is heading down towards the Monterey coast. As we work shift work, we’re usually off on weekdays and that’s when we get most of the shopping done.”

Ignoring the Best Times to Visit

Costco shoppers have learned when the quiet times are for their warehouses. Some go after 7 p.m on a Friday, others take advantage of Executive Membership to get to the store early. “I went early today, for the first time. I think I read about executive hours a couple of weeks ago. It was glorious! There was a steady stream of people getting carts and going in since I got there right at 9, but once I got inside, it felt empty! Was out a little before 9:30,” one member said.

Parking Without a Plan

Do not—I repeat, do not—spend ages circling around so you can get a spot as close to the entrance as possible (unless of course there are health/mobility issues to be considered). Parking as far away from the entrance not only gives you a better chance to find a spot, but you won’t have to deal with swarms of people walking around your vehicle. “Experiment at different times if you can. Also go a little out of your way to drive by your Costco to scope out the parking lot at different times. Once you understand how people typically fill the lot, you’ll start to understand the ideal times purely by driving by,” one shopper said.

Impulse Buying & Store Layout Tricks

Don’t assume that just because an item is not on the shelf it’s not in the store—it could have just been moved (a big pet peeve of mine). “Be warned that they rearrange the store regularly. So when you go to the spot you normally get your favorite Pain a Chocolate and it isn’t there, that doesn’t mean they stop carrying it, it just means they moved it to some random place in the store. They like to do that to make sure you are going up and down all the aisles and looking at all the new things and not just buying what you want and running out the door,” one Redditor shared.

Assuming Everything Is a Deal

Remember that not everything is a deal—always compare prices to your local stores and stock up accordingly. “$1.50 for a hot dog and a Coke is great, five bucks for a roast chicken is amazing, but that puts you in the mindset that everything is a deal,” the same Redditor said. “And a lot of things are, but some things aren’t. It’s worth looking at your local grocery store app while you’re at Costco and doing the math to figure out if buying the regular product is better than buying it in bulk. Sometimes it is and sometimes it ain’t.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Skipping Snacks & Shopping Hungry

As with any grocery store, it’s a bad idea to go shopping if you’re hungry, because chances are you will end up buying things you didn’t intend to. Get the $1.50 hot dog before your shopping and walk it off in the store. “This is the pro move that experience taught me,” one member said.