Looking for the latest and greatest fresh catch? Head to Costco. The warehouse and online store are getting stocked with some excellent seafood finds. From a delicious steakhouse favorite side dish to sushi in the deli section and even seafood shipped live to your door, you don’t want to miss these delicious options now at Costco. Here are the 7 best Costco seafood finds in warehouses this week.

Lobster Mac and Cheese in the Deli

Costo Hot Finds also shared about a new item in the deli section: Lobster Mac and Cheese. “This is the dish to bring to thanksgiving!!” one shopper commented. “Omg my mouth is watering,” added another.

New Sushi Options From Bento

Costco Finds shared about a bunch of new sushi options from Bento. ” My Costco FINALLY has fresh sushi and I’m pumped!! I spotted three delicious varieties: Spicy Crunch Combo, California Crunch Combo and Salmon Combo Deluxe. Delivered fresh daily and PERFECT for lunch or dinner! 🙌 They’re $11.79-$17.69! #Costco #SushiLovers,” they wrote.

Northern Fish Atlantic Smoked Salmon Side

If you love salmon, order the Northern Fish Atlantic Smoked Salmon Side, three pounds for $89.99. It comes as a full fillet and is dry–brined for 24 hours, then hot-smoked. It is fully cooked and ready to eat.

Morey’s Wild Alaskan Salmon

Costco New Deals shared about some favorite new arrival proteins in a post, including Morey’s Wild Alaskan Salmon, “33g protein, individually wrapped,” they wrote. “The salmon is 1000/10,” a shopper confirmed.

Taylor Shellfish Fresh Live Mussels

You can even get live seafood at Costco. This Taylor Shellfish Fresh Live Mussels, 2-pack – 5 lbs Bags, 10 lbs., is $129.99. Each bag has about 100 mussels. Once it arrives, it has a shelf life of 3 to 4 days.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Northern Fish Fresh Dungeness Crab Meat

Northern Fish Fresh Dungeness Crab Meat (3/1lb) 3 lbs.Total, is $229.99. Each order comes with three tubs of Cooked Dungeness Crab Meat air-packed in tubs that are shipped fresh and cooked, ready to eat. “Consume within 3–5 days of opening for best quality,” Costco recommends.

Miso Black Cod

The 10-pound order of Miso Black Cod 7oz, 20-25 Count, is also popular with shoppers for $289.99. “After buying fresh from warehouse and now not available, I was thrilled to see I could purchase on line. The fish arrived grozen (about 22 individually packed. I remove from freezer as needed and can thaw 2-3 hours later. This fish cannot be overcooked. It’s basically indestructible. I broil about 15 minutes (lo) I will be trying to put in air fryer which I think might work out well. So convenient. Taste is wonderful and like butter,” a shopper writes.