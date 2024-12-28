10 Best Costco Seafood Items Shoppers Adore 

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Good-quality fish is not only delicious but also loaded with health benefits. However, it can be quite expensive. That's one reason so many shoppers choose to get their seafood from a value-driven retailer like Costco.

America's preeminent warehouse club offers a variety of both fresh and frozen seafood. Some options are ready to heat and serve as-is, while others require additional prep work and knowledge of cooking seafood before serving. As seafood aficionados attest, the offerings at Costco rival many other grocery options, even the local fish market. However, not all of Costco's seafood products are runaway hits, so it's best to turn to the experts—Costco's frequent shoppers—to determine which ones are worth buying on your next grocery run.

Several seafood items at Costco are only available when the fish is in season. However, you can find some year-round options, especially in the frozen foods section of the warehouse. Costco members largely endorse the following seafood items, which should find their way to your shopping list the next time fish is on the menu at home.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per 3 Shrimp)

Calories : 290

Fat : 12.5 g (Saturated Fat: 5.3 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Among the frozen appetizers at Costco, few are as popular as the Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp. Cocktail hour can be ready in a matter of minutes with this 30-count package of shrimp, which also includes soy sauce. The shrimp is an instant hit with guests, as one Costco shopper shared on Reddit: "We have served these at a few parties, can highly recommend!"

The shrimp work perfectly as-is, or they can transform into a more elaborate meal. One Costco member shares their favorite way to prepare them, saying that the shrimp "with the udon noodles are KILLER, or making homemade sushi rolls using the farm salmon from Costco. Chef kiss." Another Redditor suggested, "They make wonderful bang-bang shrimp tacos. Low risk, high reward meal."

How to Choose the Best Seafood at the Grocery Store, According to Chefs

Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

When coming up with creative solutions to enjoy your favorite meals in a new and perhaps healthier way, burger aficionados will swap the beef patties out for salmon. At Costco, members can pick up a 12-count package of Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers made with wild-caught salmon from Alaska. With 20 grams of protein in each patty, a salmon burger is tasty and nutritious. One Costco member shared their love for the salmon burger patties on Reddit, saying, "So good! Great in a burger but also good by themselves with some avocado slices and lemon. Yum! I always pan-fry mine."

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 2-oz. Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

Smoked salmon makes for an easy appetizer to set out for when guests come over or to enjoy by yourself for breakfast. At Costco, shoppers love to stock up on the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, available in packs of two 12-ounce packages. "I can tell you from personal experience that it is indeed the bomb," one Costco shopper shared on Reddit. Another shopper noted that the smoked salmon is "[t]asty and freezes great," perfect for stocking up and having on hand.

10 Popular Smoked Salmon Brands, Tasted & Ranked

Swordfish

Nutritional information is unavailable.

While not always available, fresh swordfish is a popular item for many Costco shoppers. "Phenomenally good" is how one customer on Reddit described the retailer's swordfish steaks. Another shopper wrote that they're "always on the lookout for it," adding that it's "[h]onestly the best swordfish I've ever had."

Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon Filets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Fillet)

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 38 g

Among the multiple choices of salmon you can find at Costco, it's the wild-caught sockeye salmon fillets that win over the hearts of its members the most. One shopper noted on Reddit how the sockeye salmon is "one of the better salmon choices" at Costco, which can be found in the frozen foods section. Another shopper sang their praises for the salmon on Reddit, sharing, "This is one of my number one reasons I shop at Costco," favoring the sockeye for both its "good quality and price."

4 Major Changes You'll See at Costco In 2025

Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 16 g

If you're shopping for a white fish to prepare for dinner, the Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass is another popular choice for Costco shoppers. Although it can be a pricier option–one shopper shared an eye-popping price of $45.99 for a 1.5-pound bag of fish–it's easy to prepare in a variety of ways, all of which are delicious. One Costco member on Reddit called it "one of the best fish." The commenter's preparation of choice is to "[s]ear hot on both sides, treat it like a steak. It sears nicely as it's a relatively fatty fish."

Another shopper says that the fact that it comes frozen doesn't matter in terms of quality, sharing on Reddit, "Not much cheaper than the fresh, but already portioned and extremely consistent. It's super creamy and delicious also."

Kirkland Signature Wild Raw Argentine Red Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 18 g

The Kirkland Signature Wild Raw Argentine Red Shrimp repeatedly comes up as a favorite seafood item among Costco shoppers. As one such shopper exclaimed on Reddit, "These are fantastic," adding that the shrimp offers both "great texture and taste." Each package comes with two pounds of peeled shrimp with the tails off for easy prep and eating.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Beloved Costco Items That Were Discontinued in 2024

Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops

Nutrition : (Per 4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 19 g

Sea scallops can be ready to eat in minutes, making them an easy appetizer or meal solution when you're in the mood for seafood. Stocking up on the two-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops in the frozen food section ensures you'll always have them on hand. Costco members with an affinity for seafood are big fans, with one shopper stating on Reddit that the warehouse chain has "the best scallops!" Availability is hit or miss depending on your warehouse. Some shoppers complain that their warehouses haven't carried the scallops for some time, while others continue to purchase them regularly.

Fresh Wild-Caught Salmon

Nutrition information is unavailable.

For Costco shoppers who prefer to purchase fresh and ready-to-cook seafood instead of frozen, many turn to the fresh wild-caught salmon found in their local warehouses. One member pointed out on Reddit that other shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for fresh wild-caught salmon over other options, saying, "If you can get wild-caught salmon in season, Costco generally has very reasonable prices and good quality."

15 Costco Items Shoppers Went Absolutely Crazy for in 2024

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per 7 Shrimp)

Calories : 90

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 22 g

Unlike the Argentine red shrimp variety, the Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp comes with the tails on. The peeled shrimp can be found in the frozen food section, making them perfect for stocking up ahead of a large gathering or to have when you need a simple meal solution. One Costco shopper noted on Reddit, "We keep a bag on hand in our freezer all the time." Another shopper shared that the shrimp bags have been their kitchen staple for years, adding, "They're great. We've had them for years."