15 Costco Items Shoppers Went Absolutely Crazy for in 2024

For card-carrying members, Costco is far more than just a grocery store. It's a wonderland of bulk-sized essentials, free samples, quality meat, craveable bakery treats, household decor, cheap food-court eats, and a myriad of other products and services. In short, it sells practically everything you need to get by in life, and plenty of things that you may not need but still find awfully tempting.

Throughout 2024, several finds became especially popular with Costco shoppers, garnering rave reviews and flying off shelves. These products range from frozen meals to pet accessories to sweet confections, but what they all have in common is the fact that they inspired some serious buzz among Costco shoppers this year.

Read on for the 15 Costco items that members went wild for in 2024, and keep your shopping list handy just in case you discover any new products to try among these major fan favorites.

Amylu Caramelized Onion & Aged White Cheddar Chicken Burgers

Nutrition : (Per Burger)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 19 g

A burger doesn't have to be made of beef in order to be delicious. Look no further than the Amylu Caramelized Onion & Aged White Cheddar Chicken Burgers sold at Costco. Though they've been available at the retailer for years, the burgers are still garnering mountains of rave reviews in 2024.

"They are the best. Ingredients are best in class," a Redditor said of the burgers.

"Absolutely amazing," another commented. One fan even went so far as to declare the burgers their "favorite Costco buy."

Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Costco shoppers' love for Universal Bakery's Organic Aussie Bites isn't just a short-time fling. It's a fierce adoration that has stood the test of time. The bite-sized snacks—made from rolled oats, dried apricots, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, coconut, and chia seeds—have been garnering rave reviews on social media for years. Some even consider them an essential Costco buy.

"Everybody talks about the chicken and the pizza, but these are the flagship of Costco!" a shopper wrote of the Aussie Bites on Reddit earlier this year.

"I'll cancel my membership if they stop selling them," another wrote.

Noel Jamon Serrano

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 9 g

Costco shoppers love these Noel-brand Jamon Serrano Bone-In Ham Legs because they not only supply a ton of charcuterie, but can also act as a centerpiece for your holiday festivities. The $99.99 ham legs—sold sporadically at Costco warehouses—weigh 14 pounds, are cured with Mediterranean sea salt, and are aged for a minimum of 12 months. Each box also comes with a carving stand, knife, and slicing instructions. In addition to looking pretty impressive, customers say the charcuterie tastes pretty darn good as well.

"I was skeptical because I thought the meat must be trash but it's amazing. I'm thinking of getting another to hold until next year," one fan wrote in a Reddit discussion about the product.

"We buy it every year for our NYE party. Our guests now expect it," another Redditor wrote.

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Nutrition : (Per 1/5 Pizza)

Calories : 410

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 18 g

Like the Aussie Bites, Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza has been a longtime member favorite—and that continued to hold true in 2024. In a Reddit discussion earlier this year, some even said that the frozen pie brand rivals real-deal pizza restaurants.

"It's not just good for a frozen pizza, but I will rank it right up there with a Marcos or Jets…I haven't ordered a pizza from an establishment in weeks because of this wonderful discovery," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"This is one of my favorite frozen pizzas of all time!" another concurred in the comments section.

Rao's Eggplant Parmesan

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 240

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 9 g

Costco's freezer aisles already boasted a plethora of popular frozen meals before 2024, but Rao's Eggplant Parmesan has emerged as a new fan favorite this year. Featuring breaded eggplant slices, marinara, whole milk mozzarella, and imported Italian cheeses, some shoppers even say that the frozen Italian dish rivals the fresh stuff from restaurants.

"I had this a couple weeks ago and it's delicious!! Glad they still had them in stock when I went back yesterday. Tastes just like from a restaurant," a fan raved on Reddit.

"My wife and I had this tonight and both really enjoyed it," another wrote. "Not sweet, not too acidic. I hope this stays a while."

Metal Chicken

Out of all the Costco items that members went wild for this year, few have stirred up quite as big a frenzy as a 22-inch metal chicken sold exclusively on the retailer's website. The colorful, cartoonish bird became a sensation in Costco's Reddit community earlier in 2024, and many customers decided that they simply needed to have one (or more) of their own.

"I need two," a Redditor wrote.

The demand for the faux chickens was so intense, in fact, that Costco reportedly sold out before many of the interested customers had a chance to buy one.

"I immediately went to purchase and it is now sold out. My wife would have loved it. Oh well," a Redditor lamented.

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 460

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

There are plenty of frozen macaroni and cheese brands on the market nowadays. But according to some Costco shoppers, Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese is truly the best of the best. Created by the Seattle cheesemaker Beecher's Handmade Cheese, the frozen dish features penne pasta, a hint of spice, and the brand's signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses.

"If you're not going to make your mac and cheese from scratch this is the one to get. It's the only frozen mac and cheese that tastes like it uses flavorful, sharp real cheese," a shopper raved on Reddit earlier this year.

"I think it's one of the best frozen macaroni and cheeses I've ever had," another wrote.

Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale

Nutrition information unavailable

Costco's Kirkland Signature-brand wines get a lot of love from shoppers, but earlier this year, members discovered a new Kirkland alcoholic beverage to obsess over: Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale.

This imperial stout from Oregon's Deschutes Brewery is made with dark chocolate malt, milled oats, and Dutch cocoa. It's then aged for nine months in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Customers say that it's "dangerously easy to drink," well-balanced, and tasty enough to make them want to stock up.

"Honestly I wish I bought [a] few as it was really good," one fan lamented on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies

Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies took the Costco community by storm and quickly sold out when they first appeared in stores in late 2023. When they finally returned to shelves this fall, the shopper response was just as enthusiastic. Customers have been flooding Costco's online Reddit community with praise for the Kirkland-branded apparel and sharing pictures of their pets in the adorable gear.

"I can't stop smiling looking at them in their hoodies," Costco fan account @costcohotfinds said after dressing up her pets in the mini sweatshirts.

The hoodies are already listed as completely sold out on the Costco website, so unless you're able to snag one in person at your local warehouse, you may have to wait until they (hopefully) come back for another run.

Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Taco)

Calories : 200

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Costco shoppers have long adored the Chicken Street Taco Kits sold in the warehouse club's deli section. A new spin on those convenient, heat-and-eat meals hit shelves earlier this year, and it soon became a huge hit with members as well.

"Incredible," "awesome," and "delicious" are only some of the ways that fans have described the new Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit, which comes with 12 corn and flour tortillas, 12 pieces of tempura shrimp, shredded vegetables, cilantro lime crema, and pico de gallo.

"Awesome in the air fryer!" one fan raved on Reddit. Another wrote that it "might be our new favorite prepared meal."

S'mores Cookies

Nutrition information unavailable

Costco's bakery is always churning out delectable new treats that shoppers adore, but one of the most popular returning items in the department this year was undoubtedly the S'mores Cookies. The summery treats were an immediate hit when they first debuted for a limited time in 2023, and members were just as enamored with them when they returned for a limited time this past summer.

In a Reddit thread, one fan even declared them the "best Costco cookie ever made."

"They need to be available year-round," a fellow shopper commented.

Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle

While a scented candle may not seem all that notable in and of itself, Costco shoppers became enamored with an Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle earlier in 2024 because of its impressive size. The candle is nearly nine inches tall, measures seven inches in diameter, weighs 150 ounces, and can burn for 150 hours. One Costco member described it as "the size of a small bathroom trash can" in a Reddit post, and the sheer novelty had customers itching to buy one.

"My wife and I would be carrying that home with the care and love one usually shows to their newborn child," a Redditor commented.

"I'll take three, and then line them up on my tiny coffee table," another wrote.

Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Fruit Riot's Sour Candy Grapes aren't just one of the most buzzworthy new Costco items of 2024. They're also one of the most unique offerings within Costco's grocery selection.

The item starts with freshly frozen grapes that are splashed with lemon juice and coated in sour candy. Fans have raved that they're hard to stop eating and really deliver on the "sour" factor.

"I'm a huge fan of these. Honestly, I love sour candy but it can be too much sugar, so I like snacking on a few of these at the end of the day," a Costco shopper shared on Reddit.

"If you like really sour candy, these are the bomb. I can only handle like three to four before I'm done. But they are nice and sour," another said.

Banana Cream Pie

Nutrition information unavailable

Banana Cream Pie is an iconic American dessert, so it should come as no surprise that Costco shoppers were ecstatic when the retailer debuted its own version of the treat during spring. The pie, which weighed over three pounds, featured a graham cracker crust, banana cream filling, caramel whipped topping, and a caramel drizzle.

It wasn't long after the launch that the glowing reviews began pouring in for the indulgent dessert."We thought it was delicious, the texture was smooth and creamy. We also like the graham cracker crust," a Redditor wrote.

The Gift of Membership tote bags

Earlier in 2024, Trader Joe's new Mini Tote Bags achieved viral popularity on social media and quickly sold out across the country. But Trader Joe's isn't the only grocery chain to cause a stir with tote bags this year. Costco has been inspiring similar buzz with its new reusable totes covered in character-like images of pizza slices, receipts, tires, hot dogs, membership cards, televisions, and other items that relate to the warehouse club.

"I'm convinced that I do need this bag," a Redditor joked.

"It's so cute," another said.

The catch with this coveted bag is that it's only available in Costco's "Gift of Membership" boxes, which are sold in warehouses. The boxes come with a one-year Gold Star membership activation card and are priced at $65. But Redditors have pointed out that existing members can still purchase the boxes for the bags and then put the activation card toward renewing their membership.