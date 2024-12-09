14 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shoppers are drawn to Costco for various popular grocery items, from tantalizing appetizers to decadent desserts. Many of the most sought-after products are found in the freezer section.

Frozen foods, in particular, come in handy this time of year. It's nice to have simple meal solutions ready to go in your freezer when you get snowed in and can't make it out to the grocery store. Thanks to Costco, shoppers can stock up in bulk, so you'll never run low on those kitchen staples that can be ready in minutes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And, of course, the freezer is where you will find all kinds of sweet treats, from ice cream to pastries.

As you make your way to your local Costco in the coming weeks and months, keep these frozen foods at the top of your grocery list. These items cover the gamut, from snacks to meals, catering to all kinds of palates and preferences.

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 460

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

Few things can top the sheer comfort of a well-made macaroni and cheese, and Costco has a solid fan favorite in the freezer section: Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese. That "World's Best" moniker is one Beecher's wears with pride, and it is backed up with plenty of positive testimonials from Costco shoppers. "I think it's one of the best frozen macaroni and cheeses I've ever had," wrote one fan on Reddit. Prices may vary depending on your warehouse, but shoppers have reported anywhere from $14.99 to $15.49. Each package feeds four to six people.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Fillet)

Calories : 240

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 22 g

You can have a chicken sandwich ready in minutes when you stock up on the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. Customers have called these a Chick-fil-A "dupe," noting the similar taste and texture to the breaded patties on the popular fast-food chain's sandwiches. The three-pound bag of breaded chicken breast fillets is available in stores for $12.99, though prices may vary based on location.

Palermo's Cheese Bread 5-Cheese Pizza

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Costco offers a well-curated selection of frozen pizzas and the latest product to win over shoppers is the Palermo Cheese Bread 5-Cheese Pizza. Instagrammer @costcobuys recently spotted the two-pack of cheesy bread for $10.69. "It looks so good!" the Instagrammer commented, noting that each box includes a baking pan to ensure your pizza comes out with a nice crispy crust.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken Kati Wraps

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 310

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 18 g

Costco shoppers were able to check out Deep's Chicken Tikki Masala wraps earlier this year, and they can now add the brand's Butter Chicken variety to their freezer. Instagrammer @costcobuys spotted the wraps sold in six packs for $13.49. They are made with shredded chicken and a rich, creamy sauce wrapped in crisped paratha bread.

Rao's Made For Home Brick Oven Crust

Nutrition : (Per ¼ pizza)

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

If you can't make it to Rao's iconic New York City restaurant, the brand makes it easy to enjoy classic Italian dishes at home. At Costco, members can now pick up the Rao's Made For Home Brick Oven Crust, which includes two spicy Italian sausage arrabbiata pizzas. Spotted by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, the pizzas retail for $15.49, making them one of the pricier options. "Maybe the most expensive frozen pizza I've bought from Costco, but I really liked it," wrote one fan on Reddit. "Good flavor, a little bit of spice, and the crust was really good."

Red's Organic Bean and Cheese Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 330

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Red's has been a popular brand for Costco members for years, with favorites like its Canadian Bacon Egg'wich and Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito providing an easy meal solution ready in minutes. Instagrammer @costco_doesitagain recently shared that Red's vegetarian-friendly Organic Bean and Cheese Burrito is back in the frozen foods section at Costco, which is music to the ears of anyone who needs an easy handheld snack to eat on the go. One Redditor shares, "I used to have a long work commute, so they were my breakfast most days on the drive." The burritos are sold in a 10-pack box.

Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Pizza

Nutrition : (Per ¼ Pizza)

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Whether you want to incorporate more vegetables into your daily routine or you want to find some gluten-free food options to stock up on in your freezer, Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Pizza remains a highly popular option in the Costco freezer section—and one that shoppers will often find on sale. "My favorite" is how instgrammer @costcohotfinds described these pizzas, made with "scratch-made pizza sauce and flavorful roasted vegetables, including zucchini and red, yellow, and green bell peppers." Echoing her praise, one commenter wrote, "These pizzas are great! I eat them all the time."

Cluckin' Tasty Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 350

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Want to crank up the heat and add some spice to your plain chicken sandwich? Costco members can stock up on the Cluckin' Tasty Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Retailing for $16.99, each box includes six ready-to-heat sandwiches. According to Laura Lamb at @costcohotfinds, the heat level is mild, which shouldn't be off-putting to many customers.

Cuisine Adventures Brie & Berries Phyllo Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 220

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 7 g

Eagle-eyed customers like @costcobuys on Instagram have spotted Cuisine Adventures Brie & Berries Phyllo Bites available in the frozen foods section of Costco. The phyllo bites make a perfect sweet treat, as each one includes a creamy brie, cranberries, and raspberries. Each box is available for $10.69, though prices may fluctuate based on location.

Happy Village Organic Dark Sweet Cherries

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Back in the Costco frozen foods section is the four-pound bag of Happy Village Organic Dark Sweet Cherries. These frozen cherries can be enjoyed straight out of the freezer or with other ingredients to make a healthy snack. One Costco member shared on Reddit, "I eat them daily in my yogurt and have used them in smoothies and overnight oats as well. A must-have item for me."

King's Crown Amarillos Sweet Plantain Slices

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 1 g

Costco shoppers have previously been able to buy a four-pound package of King's Crown Amarillos Sweet Plantain Slices. Costco's website now lists the plantains available in a six-pound box, making it even more convenient to stock up. These versatile plantain slices can be baked, pan-fried, or microwaved.

Ling Ling Potstickers, Chicken & Vegetable

Nutrition : (Per 5 Potstickers)

Calories : 260

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Ling Ling potstickers are a frozen food mainstay for many, and variations have come and gone at Costco. The warehouse chain's website now has the Chicken and Vegetable variety listed as a new item in the frozen foods section, available in a 4.2-pound bag. They are ready to eat within minutes, giving you an easy lunch or snack solution when pressed for time.

Delizza Belgian Mini Cream Puffs

Nutrition : (Per 6 Puffs)

Calories : 270

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 4 g

You'll always have a bite-size treat on hand when you buy the 12-count Delizza Belgian Mini Cream Puffs at Costco. Spotted by @costcobuys on Instagram, the box retails for $11.69, though the exact price may vary from warehouse to warehouse. Many shoppers enjoy these mini cream puffs straight out of the freezer, or you can prepare them however you like. "Dip or drizzle on some melted dark chocolate," suggested one fan on Reddit, rating the combo a 10 out of 10.

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Roll w/Icing)

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

Cinnamon rolls make the perfect breakfast treat during the cold winter months, which is what makes Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls such a great find at Costco. The warehouse chain sells them in a three-pack, allowing customers to have them on hand for multiple mornings of sweet, cinnamon, and sugar goodness. Instagrammer Laura Lamb at @costcohotfinds describes these as a household favorite. The 15-pack of rolls retails for $9.99 in stores, but prices may vary based on your warehouse.