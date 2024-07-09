Costco Shoppers Are Raving About an 'Addictive' Crunchy Snack

When you're in the mood for a crunchy snack, chips, pretzels, or popcorn might be some of the first items that come to mind. But if you're looking for something a bit more unique, a popular yet offbeat snack from Costco may just hit the spot.

Costco's fanbase has recently taken to Reddit to share thoughts on the DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps (140 calories per serving), a ready-to-eat mushroom snack that is lightly cooked and seasoned. The ingredients include shiitake mushrooms, vegetable oils, maltose, sea salt, yeast extract, spices, onion, and garlic.

"Anyone try these? Good? Bad? Meh?" one Reddit user wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

17 Grocery Items That Are So Much Cheaper at Costco

The thread has since accumulated more than 160 comments, featuring passionate responses from Costco shoppers.

"The best! My boyfriend and I love mushrooms and eat the entire bag in a few days of buying. Has never lasted more than a week in our house," one fan wrote.

"Those are addictive," another one commented.

Beyond eating the mushroom crisps straight out of the bag, customers recommend adding the snack to dishes like soups, salads, and even mac and cheese. Another shopper enjoys this product by tossing it into ramen with frozen shrimp, advising, "Best to heat some water and soak [the mushrooms] a bit first."

However, not everyone is a fan of the crunchy mushroom snack, with multiple shoppers complaining about the texture.

"These got a thumbs down from me. Too big, and hard as rocks," one Reddit user said.

Others critiqued the flavor, with a commenter writing, "I tried 'em. Found that they were VERY salty."

Costco Reveals the Surprising Truth About Its 'Most Important Item'

This isn't the first time the DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps have been at the center of an internet conversation. The snack has been the star of multiple Costco Reddit threads over the past few years.

This crunchy mushroom snack is just one of many products capturing Costco shoppers' attention. The retailer has also recently generated excitement by offering boxes of Nutella Biscuits (140 calories per serving). According to Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, this sweet treat will only be available at select warehouse clubs for a limited time.

Additionally, shoppers have been raving about Island Way Sorbet, a popular frozen item featuring sorbet with "a touch of cream" in a natural fruit shell. Packaged in 12-count boxes, this sorbet is available in four flavors, which include Heavenly Coconut (190 calories), Ruby Red Berry (120 calories), Passionate Mango (70 calories), and Zesty Pomegranate (70 calories).