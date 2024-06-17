17 Grocery Items That Are So Much Cheaper at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you've not been indoctrinated into the cult of Costco, you may wonder if it's really all it's cracked up to be. It took a friend in rapture over the price of raw salmon that he bought for sashimi—no, it's not advertised as that, and yes, I do it now, too—to get me into the club store. Like most people who enter the vast wonderland of bulk goods, I immediately saw what all the fuss was about.

My household bought a membership that very day (along with a couple of pounds of salmon) and we've never looked back, even when we traded our big old Victorian with a massive walk-in pantry for a much more streamlined house. I've made it my business to keep an eye on whether things are truly less expensive, even if you're not there to buy vats of mayonnaise. And yes, there's enough stuff there that comes in manageable quantities, even for a household of two, to make it easily worth the $60 annual cost.

I took a spin around my local warehouse in Louisville, Ky., the other day after asking my social media friends about their favorite grocery essentials. I compared the posted prices of these items at Costco with the regular prices at my usual grocery store, Kroger. I did find one thing that (surprise!) wasn't cheaper at Costco. Haas avocados cost $7.39 for a bag of six, or $1.23 apiece. Meanwhile, at Kroger, a four-count bag cost $3.89, or 97 cents each. But for everything else, I found better deals at Costco—in some cases, much better deals.

Here are 17 things that are cheaper at Costco than a regular grocery store:

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 0 g

I could drink a gallon of this pink water a day, but it is bonkers expensive in grocery stores. At Costco, a 6-pack of 14-ounce bottles is $13.89. That's $2.32 a bottle, or 16.5 cents an ounce. At Kroger, it's $4.99 for a 16-ounce bottle, or 31 cents per ounce. Yes, basically double! Look, even if I only drank one bottle a week, this one thing alone would pay for the membership—almost twice.

Walnut Halves

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup)

Calories : 200

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Throw what you're not eating right away in the freezer and start tossing walnuts in salads, granola, or into your waiting mouth for a snack. At Costco, a three-pound bag is $8.99, or 19 cents an ounce. Meanwhile, Kroger's biggest bag, at 32 ounces, is $17.99. That's 56 cents an ounce, or almost triple.

Mini Babybel Original Snack Cheese

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Is it the little red wax shell that makes these so fun? No matter, they're the perfect bite-sized snack. At Costco, 36 of these guys is $13.79, or 38 cents each, and you'll go through them surprisingly fast. At Kroger, an 18-pack is $11.49, or 64 cents apiece.

Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

We buy it by the liter for everyday cooking and it's fine in dressings, too. At Costco, a 2-liter bottle of Italian EVOO is $21.79, or $10.90 per liter. Meanwhile, Kroger's Private Selection Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $38.99 for the same size, so $19.50 per liter.

Smoked Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 2 Slices)

Calories : 70

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Is this everyone's breakfast staple, or just mine? At Costco, you get two 12-ounce packs of smoked salmon for $22.99. That's $1.92 per ounce. At Kroger, you pay $8.99 for four ounces, or $2.25 per ounce.

Coca-Cola

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 0 g

Soda, pop, Coke—whatever you call it, soft drinks are always a good price index. At Costco, a pack of 35 cans of Coca-Cola is $16.99, making it 49 cents per can. At Kroger, a 12-pack costs $9.99, or 83 cents each.

Chobani Greek Yogurt

Nutrition :

Chobani Greek Yogurt Strawberry (Per 5.3-oz Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

The Greek yogurt trend is apparently still going strong, and this creamy version is a popular choice. At Costco, you can score a variety pack of 20 Chobani greek yogurts for $15.99. That's just 80 cents for each 5.3-ounce container. At Kroger, a four pack of a single flavor is $4.99, so $1.25 apiece.

Frozen Chicken Breasts

Nutrition : (Per 4 oz.)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

I still don't know what we do with the 100 pounds chicken we eat annually here in America, but I know where it's cheaper. At Costco, you can buy a 6.6-pound bag of frozen chicken breasts for $17.99, or $2.77 per pound. At Kroger, you pay $10.99 for a three-pound bag, working out to $3.66 per pound.

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Nothing says bougie dinner party like San Pell, but you can shave a few cents off every bottle when you shop at Costco. It's $21.49 for a 24-pack of 16.9 ounce bottles at the warehouse, or 90 cents each. At Kroger, a 12-pack of the same is $13.99, for a $1.17 cost per bottle.

Spindrift

Nutrition :

Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water (Per 12-oz. Can)

Calories : 3

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 0 g

Is this the favored fizzy water in your house too? A variety pack of 30 cans is $18.89 at Costco. That's 63 cents apiece. At Kroger, it's $6.99 for an eight-pack, or 87 cents each.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

Nutrition :

Mint Chocolate Chip (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 5 g

A popsicle by any other name? These creamy, low-cal treats can be an expensive after-dinner habit. At Costco, it's $11.89 for a box of 15, or 79 cents a pop. At Kroger, a four-pack is $5.49, or $1.37 each.

Dunkin' Ground Coffee

For Dunkin' devotees, you can make the coffee at home. Get a 45-ounce can at Costco for $21.99, or 58 cents an ounce. At Kroger, it's $19.99 for 27.5 ounces, so 73 cents an ounce.

Almond Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Stir it into smoothies or yogurt, or eat it by the spoon, and have at it, if you're buying it at Costco. A 27-ounce jar is $5.99, or 22 cents per ounce. At Kroger, the same $5.99 gets you a 16-ounce jar, working out to 37 cents an ounce.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 170

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Admit it, you buy it for the cinnamony milk left in the bowl. At Costco, a box of two 24.75-ounce bags runs $7.99, or 16 cents an ounce. At Kroger, a bulk 32-ounce bag costs $6.99, or 22 cents an ounce.

Organic Chicken Stock

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

How many recipes don't start with chicken stock? This staple is way cheaper at Costco. A box of six 32-ounce cartons costs $9.99, which works out to $1.67 a carton. At Kroger, it's $2.79 for a single 32-ounce carton.

Marcona Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Fancy cocktail nuts for the win. At Costco, you get a 20.7-ounce jar for $9.99. That's 48 cents an ounce. At Kroger, a 6-ounce bag is $4.99, or 83 cents an ounce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nature Valley Granola Bars

Nutrition :

Sweet 'N Salty Peanut (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 4 g

Great to stuff in a backpack, purse, or glovebox for when you're hangry. A 48-count box is $15.89 at Costco, or 33 cents a bar. At Kroger, it's $3.79 for a six pack, or 63 cents per bar.