Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $3 Drink That Packs 111g of Sugar

There are many favorite items at the Costco Food Court, including the supersized hot dogs, larger-than-life pizza slices, and gooey chicken bakes. In the drink category, the smoothies have traditionally gotten most of the attention. However, recently Costco shoppers have become "obsessed" with a $3 caffeinated beverage. "The title pretty much says it all, I am addicted to the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze from Costco," one Redditor shared last week in a post, that has gotten a lot of attention. Here is everything you need to know about the Starbucks alternative, which costs $2.99 for 16 ounces of deliciousness.

The Drink Is "Delicious" and "Too Perfect"

Lots of shoppers agree that the drink is delicious. "I absolutely love this drink and get it almost every time I go to Costco and realize from the comments that this is probably why I have gained weight since having a kid and therefore taking more Costco trips," u/Redhed4ever agreed in the comment section. "I have found My People!! The way the chocolate and coffee flavors mix on top of the tiny little ice crunch between my teeth is just too perfect!" u/Reasonable_Youth4723 added.

It's Loaded with Sugar and Calories

However, several point out that it's not exactly healthy. "580 calories for the drink. 111 grams of sugar. 👀" u/HomelessRodeo pointed out. u/ThrifToWin added that it's the equivalent of "27 sugar packets." A third user, added that you shouldn't consider it coffee. "It's a coffee milk shake let's call it what it is lol," u/idkmybffphill wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For Some, It's Like a Laxative

Lots of people shared one major downfall of the drink: It's basically like a laxative. "I had a mocha freeze from the food court ONCE and I proceeded to have one of the most painful diarrhea sessions 30 minutes later," wrote u/RangerRick379. "EVERY time I buy this I too have explosive diarrhea. I'm a regular coffee drinker…Anyway, it's good enough that I'm ok with the after effects and frankly, sometimes I need the help," added u/WhatTheActualFork1. A third found this to be a pro. "Cold brew mocha freeze and a colon cleanse? I'm sold," said u/MoeSzyslakMonobrow.

Some Say It Is Too Sweet

Others, even those with a sweet tooth, complain that it is too sweet. "I like sweet and found this too sweet for me," writes u/to_annihilate. "It would be so much better if it was half as sweet," adds u/3elieveIt. "Same, I love sweet anything especially sweet drinks. This one I couldn't finish" a third, u/kompotnik, chimed in.

Here Is How the Drink Is Made

One former employee revealed how the drink is made. "The Mocha Freeze comes in two ready to mix ingredients. A bag of cold brew coffee and milk. Milk is probably the reason why some of us (including me 😅), has had a "colon cleanse". We mix those ingredients together and then add the mixture to the sluchy machine. Pretty simple but oh so delicious!" wrote _Luisiano.

DIY Alternatives and Copycat Ideas

Shoppers also offered their own DIY alternatives and copycat ideas. "Buy the slushi. Use 2 parts (cans) cold brew to 1 part cream or half and half… Might need to even it out with a little vanilla or simple syrup," wrote u/colbinator. "The NYT has a recipe: 1 cup chilled espresso, 12 ice cubes, 2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk… Blend," adds u/aakaase. "I have a Ninja creami. As long as you don't add ice, you could totally do this… espresso and condensed milk/cream… freeze it. Throw it in the creami and done," u/squatsandthoughts added.