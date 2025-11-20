Costco Shoppers Say These Viral Panda Buns Are ‘Worth the Hype’

One of the cuisines that Costco does right is Asian. I am always impressed by the range of Asian food and the brands the warehouse carries. From potstickers and soup dumplings to ramen noodles galore, I am generally not disappointed with the choices at the store compared to traditional grocery stores. Recently, Costco has brought back a fan-favorite, viral product that has been popping up regionally: Synear Foods Panda Buns.

Panda Buns are basically custard buns – pillowy-soft steamed buns filled with a creamy, sweet custard made with sugar, egg yolks, and milk. They’re a typical delicacy in Asian bakeries and Chinese dim sum spots.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Synear Foods Panda Buns come with two trays of 12 buns, a total of 24, for $13.99. They are found in the freezer section of the store.

How do you make them? There are a few options. The easiest is in the microwave. You can heat them for one to two minutes. However, serious foodies opt to steam them for 12 minutes, the preferred cooking method.

According to the brand, the product is crafted through Chinese fermentation methods and infused with a rich, smooth, and creamy custard filling. In addition to tasting great, each looks like an adorable panda, which contributes to the viral hype.

They have been making the rounds on Reddit. “These custard buns are cute and delicious, and is not as sweet as some other custard buns I’ve had before,” one Redditor shared.

Influencers have been sharing about them for months. “The viral Synear’s Panda Buns with custard are finally at Costco Bay Area! And yes, we sprinted to grab 2 boxes 🐼✨Each bun is soft, fluffy, and filled with creamy custard that’s just the right amount of sweet. Steam for 12 minutes or microwave for 2 — easy prep, instant joy,” SF Foodies wrote in a post.

Listiani Hartono also shared about the viral product. “It is so totally worth the wait! Fluffy, yummy and the custard-filled is so good,” she wrote. “Oh my gosh, I love these😍,” added a follower.

“We FINALLY got our hands on the viral@synearfoodsusaPanda Buns from Costco 🐼 These custard-filled buns have been all over social media and we finally got to try them. They are so squishy with a smooth and creamy custard filling. We love the cute panda shape inspired by China’s national treasure – the Giant Panda!” HTX Food added.