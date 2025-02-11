Costco Shoppers Slam This 'Infuriating' Member Behavior

Anyone who has walked into a Costco store on a weekend is fully aware that the store can get pretty chaotic, to say the least. However, this weekend, Costco shoppers hit their boiling point, venting about other members' "infuriating" behavior in a heated Reddit post. It all started when one shopper from Los Feliz, California, shared a photo of their local store ravaged by Super Bowl shoppers. Fellow Redditors took it from there, sharing incidents of appalling behavior witnessed at the warehouse.

The Poster Shared a Photo of Perishables Carelessly Left in a Dry Food Aisle

"Yes, it was a crowded Saturday…just wow," the poster captioned a photo of a shelf full of what should have been just Rice Krispie Treats. Instead, it was littered with perishable items like chicken drumsticks, other raw meat, and cold-cut packages, along with a bag of limes, that other shoppers, seemingly shopping for Super Bowl parties, had carelessly discarded.

Other People Shared Similar Experiences and Vented Their Frustrations

"Yesterday, I witnessed someone put something back in the wrong place when she changed her mind. Her 3-4 year old daughter said 'mommy, why are you leaving it in the wrong place?' To think a 3 year old knows better than a grown adult. The mom left it there so I guess the child has now learned to act just as entitled," another chimed in. "I worked cart crew at Costco. So insulting when people would leave used diapers in the cart. Few times I caught them and would not shy from shaming it," another added. "This pissed me off beyond belief. Not only are they so disrespectful to the workers of that Costco, they don't even recognize that those were once part of multiple animals. Just tossed away like nothing," another commenter pointed out.

Others Also Pointed Out What Can Happen to the Food

A few people attested to being on the receiving end of misplaced food. "I was the beneficiary of this yesterday. I was a sad football fan to find the wings all sold out. Until I found one package in the freezer sitting on top of the Kirkland breakfast sandwiches! They had otherwise been all sold out since the previous day. Fortunately, they had put it in the freezer and not laying out," one of them wrote. "Somebody put that chicken back this morning in the freezer. My bad, I picked it up. When I reached home, it was all leaking. Uffff has a very bad smell(box saved my car) back to Costco standing in long return line. 😬Very bad morning," added another.

Food Tampering is Also on the Rise and "Disgusting"

Costco shoppers are increasingly frustrated with fellow members' "disgusting" behavior, particularly food tampering. A shopper from Brooklyn recently shared on Reddit that they found a bag of ube-flavored coconut rolls ripped open and left on the shelf, while another discovered a partially eaten strawberry in a sealed container after bringing it home.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The post sparked over 120 comments from other members sharing similar experiences, including someone swapping cookies with their bare hands and another finding a block of cheese with a bite taken out through the plastic. Many shoppers believe Costco should revoke memberships of those engaging in such behavior, with additional complaints about people cutting in line, leaving frozen items on random shelves, and opening sealed goods.

That Tampering is the "Worst of the Worst"

Costco shoppers are also voicing frustration over a troubling trend—customers opening items, using them, and returning them, leaving unsuspecting buyers to deal with the aftermath. One shopper shared their anger on Reddit after discovering someone had broken the seal on their peanut butter pretzels, forcing them to return to Costco for a refund. Similar stories poured in, including a shopper who found a box of diapers with 10 missing and another who noticed a variety cracker boxes rifled through for specific flavors. Even over-the-counter medications like Advil have been tampered with, prompting widespread warnings to always inspect seals before purchasing. Many blame Costco's generous return policy for enabling this behavior, urging the warehouse to tighten its policies to prevent these issues.