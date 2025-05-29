I Just Tried Costco’s New Tex-Mex Wrap and It’s a Culinary Masterpiece

I am a sucker for a good chicken salad. There’s something about a combination of chicken chunks, mayonnaise, crunchy veggies like celery and onions, and a dash of salt and pepper that gives me all the feels. I like it atop greens, in between slices of delicious bread, in a wrap, and also solo, eaten out of a bowl with a fork. I am a traditionalist, usually preferring the OG version over jazzed-up versions. Recently, I have seen numerous Costco influencers sharing information about a new item in the Costco deli from Kirkland Signature: the Southwest Wrap with Sauce and Rotisserie Chicken. And, it’s the suped-up and spicy version of a chicken salad wrap I never knew I needed.

When I first saw photos and videos of the wrap, I figured it was more of a regular chicken, burrito-style wrap. I was surprised when I took my first bite into what was essentially a southwestern version of chicken salad.

The red tomato tortilla is filled with tender and juicy chunks of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie chicken, grilled corn, black beans, spinach, cotija cheese, mayonnaise, and a buffalo cream sauce, which is a spicier, more seasoned version of mayonnaise. It comes with an additional container of sauce, adding some more spice and flavor. But honestly, it tastes so good on its own that you don’t need it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It all comes together in such a glorious and delicious way, each ingredient and flavor melting into and enhancing the next. I give major kudos to the chef who concocted this culinary masterpiece.

Some people on social media complained about the price, which is $6.99 a pound. My pack was around $20 and came with four wraps, averaging out to about $5. I couldn’t even finish one. Find a cheaper, more filling, fresher, and delicious alternative. I dare you.

Other complaints voiced on social media involved the wrap being soggy or having wilted spinach. I did not have this experience at all. Every single ingredient was fresh. However, I recommend making sure you are getting a pack of wraps that has just been assembled. The one I purchased was packed just a few hours before I took my first bite, and tasted restaurant fresh.

And full disclaimer: This wrap probably isn’t something you want to eat every single day if you are trying to eat healthy or lose weight. My go-to nutritionists would probably not approve of the long list of ingredients, nor the fact that one wrap is estimated to contain about 620 calories, 35 grams of fat, 1,560 milligrams of sodium, 50 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of protein.

Bottom line: It’s delicious, makes a great refreshing and tasty summer meal. I will be rebuying Kirkland Signature Southwest Wraps soon, and I recommend you do the same.