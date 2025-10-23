 Skip to content

11 Costco Staples That Save Families the Most Money This Week

These essential Costco staples help families cut grocery costs without compromise.
Published on October 23, 2025 | 6:15 AM

Inflation, tariffs, bad weather, and supply issues are just some of the reasons groceries like beef, coffee, fruit, and more are so expensive right now. Shoppers are being more careful than ever about how and where they spend their money, especially families who have young children that seem to live on fresh berries (that’s pretty much 90% of my grocery budget). Luckily Costco has plenty of great deals on household items for budget-conscious members trying to stretch every dollar. Here are 11 Costco staples that can save families a lot of money right now.

Fresh Berries

Costco Blueberries
Costco

Costco’s berry prices are very competitive, for example my local warehouse offers 18 oz of Premium Blueberries for $7.69. You can also get 2 lbs of Premium Strawberries for just $6.29. This will last maybe a day or two in my home, but it’s still a very good deal.

Boulder Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets

Boulder Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets
Costco

Costco currently has the Boulder Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets, Free & Clear, 160 Loads, 80 Sheets for $28.99 (online only). “Even on our farm with little kids this detergent works, I’ve been trying plastic-free options and this is the best,” one shopper said.

Cheerios Cereal

Cheerios
Costco

Costco shoppers can grab two 20.35 oz boxes of Cheerios Cereal for just $6.99. “I’ve been eating Cheerios for probably 50+ years and and have found Costco’s prices to be the best bang for the buck,” one member said. “My toddler loves these! He eats them almost every morning and calls them ‘suzus’,” another commented.

Coca-Cola Mini

Coca-Cola Mini, 7.5 fl oz, 30-count
Costco

Costco has the Coca-Cola Mini cans for $16.39 for 30. “These are just the right size for a tall glass with some ice and they have the same great coca-cola taste. I love them. I would recommend them to anyone who loves Coke,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads
Costco

Families with dogs should stock up on the Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads ($16.49). “These are bigger and more absorbent than other brands I’ve tried. And less expensive! What’s not to like?” one customer said.

Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup

simply campbell's chicken noodle soup
Costco

It’s cold and flu season, so it would be wise to grab some Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup which is on sale for just $9.99 right now. “Great for the college kids!” one shopper said. “Excellent source of protein,” another added.

Idaho Spuds Hashbrown Potatoes

Idaho Spuds, Golden Grill Hashbrown Potatoes
Costco

Costco shoppers can grab the Idaho Spuds Golden Grill Hashbrown Potatoes for just $7.29 right now. “Best place to purchase hashbrowns is online with Costco, the best price I can find, very high quality from the good ol U.S.A. and they last a very long time on the shelf, a great pantry item, they are the best when cooked with bacon up on the flattop, soo good, highly recommended!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp is a versatile frozen item that can be kept on hand for quick easy dinners. Shoppers can also get the Kirkland Signature Wild Argentine Raw Shrimp if they prefer wild-caught shellfish.

Blue Diamond Almonds

Blue Diamond Almonds, Whole Natural
Costco

Blue Diamond Almonds are a great snack for the whole family, and right now Costco has 12 1.5 oz tubes for $11.49. These packs are perfect for snacking on the go and portion control. “Easy convenient packaging. Very tasty,” one member said.

Tim Hortons Coffee K-Cup Pods

Tim Hortons Coffee Original Blend K-Cup Pod
Costco

There’s no need to pay crazy prices for coffee at Costco—shoppers can get 110 Tim Hortons Coffee Original Blend K-Cup pods for just $40.99 right now. “This is the only coffee that I will drink!! It is just a perfect cup of coffee! It is not bitter, great flavor and not burnt tasting!! It is my absolute go to!” one shopper raved.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

kirkland signature italian sausage and beef lasagna
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is several meals for just $20.19. “This is delicious! I was pleasantly surprised because I wasn’t expecting this from a frozen meal.also, the double pack means an easy meal today and then again in a week or two,” one Costco member said.

