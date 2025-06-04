5 Major Changes Coming to Costco This Summer

One of the things people love about Costco is the consistency. Take their $1.50 hot dog and drink deal, for example. Despite inflation, the warehouse hasn’t increased the price of the favorite meal in decades. However, occasionally Costco has to make some significant changes, some of them positive and others, not quite as welcomed with open arms. Here are five major changes coming to Costco this summer, leaving customers divided.

Scan & Go Checkout Is Finally Coming

Costco is currently testing a “Scan and Go” system. It is similar to the program that Sam’s Club uses, enabling customers to scan items with their phones using the Costco app and pay that way, instead of having to wait in line. The feature is currently in beta mode, but execs say the feedback has been positive. “We’ve seen some very, very early results that have been very positive and great adoption from our members—seeing that as well,” Ron Vachris, the CEO, was quoted by Fortune. Customers are looking forward to the change. “The lines at Costco are, by far, the worst part of shopping there,” one shared on Reddit in response to the news. Another added that “if Walmart can do it at Sam’s with success, I think Costco can. Honestly, I have both memberships, and one of the biggest reasons I keep Sam’s is the scan and go.”

Gas Station Hours Are Expanding Nationwide

Earlier this year, Costco opened more gas stations and extended hours, which has paid off. CEO Ron Vachris revealed during Costco’s third-quarter earnings call last week that the company saw “two of our all-time highest gallon weeks” in the U.S. in April due to a “combination of expanded gas station hours, new gas station openings and lower prices at the pump.” CFO Gary Millerchip previously told analysts and investors in March that they had been “pleased so far with the member reaction” to the extended hours and was “seeing an improvement in overall usage of the gas stations.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Disneyland Travel Perks Have Been Cut

A not-so-invited change? Discounts on Disney have disappeared. One major perk for Disney fans has always been discounts on the Disneyland Resort. However, these have been suspended without warning or explanation.”Costco Travel is not accepting new reservations to the Disneyland Resort. Guests with existing packages through 2025 can still modify their reservations by calling (877) 849-2730,” Costco’s website reads. “My family was just pricing a trip to Disneyland on Saturday! This definitely changes things,” one Redditor said in reaction. “That’s unfortunate. We used Costco Travel last June for Disneyland, and the Disney gift card paid for a couple of meals for us – it was a great deal,” another added.

Texas Will Get its Biggest Costco Ever

Another positive change, especially if you live in Midland, Texas? A brand-new 180,000-square-foot Costco, the largest in the state, is opening July 10. Nobody is more excited than Midland Mayor Lori Blong, who praised Costco’s efficiency in fast-tracking the permitting process and construction timeline. “Back in 2019-2020, we were in talks with Costco, but the pandemic and economic shifts put those plans on hold. We thought it was a lost opportunity,” Blong said, reports the Austin American-Statesman. “But through perseverance and collaboration, we’ve made it happen.”

Buy Now, Pay Later Rolls Out for Online Orders

Last Month, Costco launched a “Buy Now, Pay Later” option through Affirm for larger online purchases, offering customers the option to make large purchases and pay for them over a specified time period. “Split large purchases into smaller payments,” Costco explains on its website. “Choose a monthly payment option from Affirm for your online orders of $500 or more.” The program applies to transactions on its website that total between $500 and $17,500, with repayment periods ranging from three to 36 months. Like most of these types of programs, you will have to pay interest. APR rates range between 10% and 36%. Learn more about the program here.