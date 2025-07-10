7 Best Costco Deals to “Beat the Heat”

The temperatures are spiking as we get into one of the hottest months of summer, and Costco is here to save the day. The warehouse devoted a tab filled with products to help “beat the heat.” From neck and room fans to sunscreen and an above-ground pool, you don’t want to miss out on these great products at Costco’s unbeatable prices.

JISULIFE Neck Fan

I was at a swim meet last week and was sweltering hot. I was instantly jealous when I saw a parent with a neck fan. Luckily, Costco is selling a 2-pack of JISULIFE Neck Fans for $42.99. “These fans are Powerful for face fans,” writes a shopper. “Very comfortable I bought one for myself. I’m always warm. I also have anxiety. It helps with being Claustrophobic as well The air blowing in my face helps so much.”

Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set

This month, Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set is $10 off, which brings the price down to $19.99. And shoppers maintain it isn’t just for kids. “I initially got this for my grand baby. BUT, I tried it out myself as a facial sunscreen and now it’s my daily go-to. I’ve tried so many facial sunscreens. Most just leave me oily and greasy by the end of the day, and the added fragrance and chemicals burn my eyes like crazy. This is the best I’ve found. It’s 23% zinc oxide. Most other sunscreens are 12 or 13. This has a light fragrance that dissipates once applied. I use a retinol serum and then almond oil. Let that set for a few minutes and then apply this sunscreen. It goes on smoothly and blends well. If you apply too much though, you’ll look like Casper…great buy, and I’m hooked,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bestway Steel Pro MAX 13′ x 30″ Round Above Ground Pool Set

If you don’t have an in-ground pool, you can still make a splash this summer, and even host a pool party, with the help of Costco. The Bestway Steel Pro MAX 13′ x 30″ Round Above Ground Pool Set, normally $219.99, is $40 off, just $179.99, now through July 13. “Great value for the price, once I got started was pretty easy to put together by myself although instructions were just pictures. Video helped more. Seems sturdy and well made,” one writes. “Easy pool setup but I recommend 2-3 people if possible. Kids are enjoying the pool and spend hours at a time in it,” adds another.

H2OGO! Whales ‘n Waves Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park

H2OGO! Whales ‘n Waves Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park will literally make your kid’s summer. The $379.99 water park, which includes shipping and handling, has everything needed to transform your yard into a water slide mecca. “WOW! This waterpark has given my kids endless hours of fun so far!! The experience was fantastic from start to finish – so easy! All you do is take it out of the box, lay it on the ground, hook up the sprinkler tubes by matching the numbers from the tubes to the numbers on the park, turn on the pump and it inflates. And once you hook up your hose, the fun begins (but you can use it without water as well). The two watercannons have a pull trigger so they are not constantly shooting out water and filling up the pool area. And honestly, the giant whale theme is visually so thrilling, the kids absolutely love it!! We can’t wait to use this all summer long to keep out of the heat. Moving it around my yard will be a breeze with the quick set up and take down. Nice one Costco!” writes one shopper.

Zuru Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Water Balloons

My kids always beg for Zuru Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Water Balloons at Target, but this 2-pack Bundle from Costco, $56.99, is a much better deal. “Bought these balloons for my school’s field day. They filled easily. The kids loved them. Great price for them,” one shopper writes. “Easy to fill and the kids as well as the adults love them. We fill them up and put inside the trampoline,” added another.

Oceanic Swim Goggles 3-Pack

It’s always good to have goggles on hand. Oceanic Swim Goggles 3-Pack for $19.99 is a great value, per shoppers. “Very comfortable with large soft gaskets. Anti-fog works great so far and I like the different tint for different brightness. Feels better and look stronger than my previous Speedo goggles,” writes one. “My kids love these goggles! They do a good job at staying put and keeping the water out of their eyes. I bought the small size for my younger kids and they are easy to adjust to fit their heads which is a big plus,” adds another.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter

Dyson purifiers aren’t cheap, but trust me, they are the best. If you need one, now is the time to invest in the summer essential. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter is on rare sale, at $110 off the already low Costco price. Not only does it offer whole-room purification, but it also cools quickly and comes in handy for those days you don’t want to turn on the AC but are feeling a little too warm.