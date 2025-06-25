Friday marks the first day of summer, which means the most sizzling season of the year is officially here. There is no better time than the present to stock your fridge, freezer, and pantry with all the warm-weather-centric products filling up the aisles of Costco. We crowd-sourced (well, scoured the top Costco influencer feeds) to find the most talked-about items of the moment. Here are 7 Costco finds members say are “perfect for summer.”

Mochi Ice Cream

Summer is the best time to sample cool treats in the freezer section. Costco Hot Finds recommends Mochi ice cream, $11.59 a box. “These were incredible!” she exclaims. “These are perfect for summer!!” commented a shopper. “These are so delicious!!” agrees another.

Waterloo Variety Pack

Quench your thirst on hot summer days with the new Waterloo sparkling water pack. Now in stores, it comes with with Tropical Fruit, Red Ruby Tangerine, and Guava Berry sparkling waters. “Love this flavor pack. I rarely like all 3 flavors but this is a winner,” writes a shopper. “The best pack they’ve ever had!” another agrees. “Bought this 30 pack 5 days ago and we’re down to 5 cans. Wife keeps reminding to me to stop buying these,” a third said.

Jonny Pops Organic Freezer Pops

Costco Hot Finds is all about the new Jonny Pops Organic Freezer Pops, sold in a pack of 48 at Costco. “Cherry, Fruit Punch & Grape! On sale through 7/24 = double win 🙌 The perfect summer cool down treat! Shelf stable = stock up like it’s summer snack survival mode,” they wrote. “PERFECT for hot summer days,” commented a follower. “They are delish!” agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Green and Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice

Costco Buys is excited about Green and Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice dessert. “It’s made with a Thai mango on top of sweet coconut infused sticky rice, drizzled with coconut milk sauces and crispy mung beans,” she wroe. “Got it today and had one tonight! I didn’t follow the instructions. I thawed it out for 1 hr, separated the mango from the rice. Heated the rice up in the microwave for about 35seconds on high, added back the cold mango and enjoyed. Never had mango sticky rice with the crispy mung bean on top, so I saved that to maybe add on ice cream another time. It was pretty decent!” commented a follower.

Adidas Slides

The Target Farmhouse shared about Adidas Slides, which they found in their local store. “Can’t believe these are making a comeback! Maybe they never left! lol are you buying these?” Followers agreed. “Ooh yes def a throwback,” one wrote. “Love shopping at Costco!!” added anothe.

La Terra Fina Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread

Summer is cherry season, and there is no better way to enjoy it than with La Terra Fina Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread. “Cherry season is short so grab yours before it’s gone!” Costco Hot Finds writes about the dip, now in the deli aisle at all Midwest Costcos for a limited time. “It’s great paired with your favorite snacks, and also delicious as a spread on chicken sandwiches or served with pork chops and fried chicken for a unique flavor twist!” she writes. “This dip is dangerously delicious on just about ANYTHING!!!” agrees a shopper. “This dip is so addicting!!” adds another.

Bubba Burgers

Bubba Burgers have arrived at Costco. “Get nothing but the good stuff with this all NEW @BUBBABurger 100% USDA Choice Beef Chuck Burgers! 📍Grab a 12 count, 4lb box for just $22.99 now in @costco stores in the NE region! Perfect for the 4th of July cookout,” Costco Deals wrote. “One flavor packed ingredient, with no fillers or artificial ingredients, that’s specially ground and flash frozen to lock in that juicy flavor. Delicious and quick-prep option for busy families with no messy raw meat on your hands. Tastes amazing straight from the freezer to the grill for all to enjoy. Enjoy high quality beef ready when you are and add BUBBA burgers to your Costco cart today!”