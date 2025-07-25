I have some good news, and some bad. The bad is that Costco‘s monthly “Instant Savings” ended this weekend, and a new batch has yet to be dropped. The good? There are other great ways to save at the warehouse and online, on everything from luxury perfume, half off the Sephora price, to trendy drinks, gourmet pasta sauce, and other exciting eats, majorly marked down. Here are the 7 Costco “Top Deals” this week.

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage

Costco is currently offering a great deal on the TikTok viral Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage. Get 12 bottles of the Strawberry Acai refresher, “with accents of passionfruit combined with creamy coconutmilk,” online for an additional $5 off.

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Rao’s Marinara, considered the best pasta sauce by most people on the planet, is always a steal at Costco I’ve made it no secret that it is my go-to on pasta night. Right now, they are offering an additional $3 off the already unbeatable deal on two jars, so stock up now for future pasta nights.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Busseto California Snackin’ Bite Size Salami & Provolone Cheese

I love keeping Busseto California Snackin’ Bite Size Salami & Provolone Cheese packs on hand for a quick protein fix. Each pack in the 8-count container has only 100 calories with eight grams of protein. Right now it is is $3.50 off.

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne

There are many great “online only” deals on name-brand beauty items. A 3.4 fluid ounce bottle of Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne is an additional $23 off the already unbeatable price, bringing it down to just $83.99 until August 17. Everywhere else, including Sephora, the same bottle is double, $168.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks

Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks may no longer be available in the Costco food court but you can get the famous hot dogs in the refrigerator section of the store. This pack comes with a total of 28 beef franks, seven per pack. They are on sale through the end of the month for $4 off.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Poppi Soda, Variety Pack

The healthy soda trend is here for keeps. One of my favorites, Poppi Soda, is available at Costco for so much less than Whole Foods or other stores. Right now, this 15-count variety pack is $5 off. I will be stocking up and throw a few packs in my cart.

Amara Organic Yogurt Smoothie Melts

Parents love Amara Organic Yogurt Smoothie Melts, and Costco is the most cost-effective place to buy them. Right now, get $4.50 off on the mango carrot flavor. “My son loves these melts and I do too because they include only real ingredients and nothing else. I’m a huge fan of this brand and have been purchasing their products like these melts on Amazon. I was so happy to see them online at Costco and now even in the warehouse. Hope more flavors or even a variety pack will become available,” writes a shopper.