7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are the "Ultimate Score" This Week

There are some iconic Costco favorites – including rotisserie chicken, hot dogs, and giant muffins. However, the warehouse always gets new products, some of which quickly achieve cult status. Recently, Costco stores have been stocked with summer-inspired items, from sweet treats to savory finds. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say feel like total jackpots right now.

Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds just shared that Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are back, and shoppers are going wild. "I could eat an entire bag in one sitting," writes one follower. "I've done it. Not ashamed about it," admits another shopper. "These are literally amazing!!" says another.

Southwest Chicken Wraps

Back for the summer are Southwest chicken wraps, tortillas stuffed with rotisserie chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and spinach. "These are enough food for several meals!" Costco Hot Finds shared. "These are the BEST," one wrote. "So happy to see these back! We were sad when they left. That sauce is 🔥🔥," added another.

Jarritos Mexican Soda Variety Pack

Jarritos Mexican Soda is at Costco, and shoppers are stoked. "Each 24-pack includes four delicious flavors: lime, mandarin, guava, & pineapple! 😋 These are made with real cane sugar and taste great! ($22.99)" writes Costco Finds. "Love these!!" commented one shopper, while several others added the fire emoji.

Vacation Sunscreen

Vacation is my favorite sunscreen brand on the planet, and I was surprised to see it at Costco with a two-pack of the original SPF 50 bottles for $19.99. "This one is the best," says one shopper. "Running there now," adds another.

Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls

Pretty much everyone has been freaking out about Costco's Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. "We tried them after my husband wasn't wearing glasses and grabbed them thinking they were cinnamon rolls. A lucky mistake! They were tasty too!" one shopper writes. "Tried these, and they are absolutely 🔥🔥" another agrees. "100000/10 🔥🔥," another chimed in.

Crocs

Crocs' arrival at Costco has created a frenzy amongst shoppers, especially as they are selling for $21.99. "As you can tell from this video, people were going crazy for the @crocs now @costco warehouses! This was afternoon so most of the sizes were gone! If you have big feet then you're in luck. Grab them if you happen to see them! I wish they had more colors!" writes Whats in Your Cart.

Japanese Black Thunder Chocolate Cookie Minis

Costco regularly sells hot Asian imports, including a new sweet treat. "Japanese Black Thunder Chocolate Cookie Minis at Costco! Each bar is made with chocolate, plain cookies, and cocoa cookies for a decadent, crunchy treat!! They are PHENOMENAL!! Get 30.5oz for $12.99," writes Costco Buys. "These are really good I ve tried them in Asia last summer," confirmed a shopper. "These are 🔥 trust," added another.