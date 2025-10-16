Costco Warns Shoppers About Several Problem Products

With the thousands of items Costco sells every day from a variety of different brands, there are bound to be issues happening now and then which result in a recall. Whether this is a safety issue or simply an item being pulled in an abundance of caution, these food and kitchen items could cause harm to customers. The warehouse chain is stringent about letting members know if they might have bought something that should be returned for a refund: Here are five recent recall notices from Costco that shoppers need to know about.

Jimmy Dean Pancake and Sausage on a Stick

Jimmy Dean Pancake and Sausage on a Stick has been recalled by Costco. “Hillshire Brands Company has initiated a voluntary recall related to select Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a stick products produced from March 17, 2025 through September 26, 2025 due to the

potential presence of wood embedded into the batter,” the statement reads. Shoppers who purchased this product (item #1321507) between April 26, 2025 and September 27, 2025, are instructed to return it to Costco for a full refund.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke

Costco just recalled the Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke (item #17193) due to possible listeria contamination. “Western United is recalling Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke sold at Costco on 9/18/25 due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the green onions used in the product,” the company says. Shoppers should dispose of the poke and request a refund.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco

Costco is recalling some of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene (item #1879870) sold between April 25, 2025 and August 26, 2025 in IA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, OH, SD, or WI, due to unsafe bottles. “There is a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use,” Costco says. “If you have an unopened bottle, do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately (do not return the item) by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass.”

Dubai Style Chocolate

Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate (item #1932972) sold between May 1, 2025 & August 29, 2025 is being recalled for incorrect labeling. “The allergen statement inadvertently listed ‘gluten’ as the allergen, rather than ‘wheat.’ We assess the health risk to be minimal as gluten is listed on the allergen statement and gluten is found in wheat. In addition, Kunefa (which is known to contain wheat) is also listed in the ingredient statement,” the company explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Oster French Door Countertop Ovens

Costco just issued a recall for the Oster French Door Countertop Ovens (item numbers 1234400 sold between 2018 – 2021 and 2234400 sold between 2021 – 2023). “When reaching into the hot oven, the oven’s doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers,” the company says. Customers are instructed to contact Oster to verify if their model is affected, and register for a free repair kit or return the oven to their local Costco for a full refund.