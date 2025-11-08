Are you ready for the month? It seems like just yesterday I was stocking up on hot dogs and drinks for Labor Day weekend, and somehow it is already November, with Thanksgiving quickly approaching. I’m not ready to host the big holiday quite yet, but luckily, Costco is dropping some amazing products to help us all get through the season. There are so many new and exciting items dropping this month. Here are the 11 best Costco items in the “What’s New” section this November.

GreenPan Reserve Stainless Steel 5-piece Cookware Set

I am obsessed with GreenPan cookware. This gorgeous GreenPan Reserve Stainless Steel 5-piece Cookware Set, $169.99, will come in handy for cooking all your holiday meals. Each item in the set, 11″ Frypan, 3-qt. Saucepan with lid, and 3.8 qt. Sauté pan with lid, is designed to deliver professional results.

Chomps Jalapeno Grass Fed Beef Sticks

I love keeping beef sticks on hand for a quick source of protein. Chomps Jalapeno Grass Fed Beef Sticks, 12-count, $21.99, have no sugar and just 100 calories with 10 grams of protein per serving, with no antibiotics or added hormones.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quest Tortilla Chips

If you are going to snack, nutritionists recommend a protein chip. Quest Tortilla Chips, Variety pack, 1.1 Oz Bags, 14-count, $28.99, comes with seven bags each of two flavors, Loaded Taco and Nacho Cheese.

Mesa Ribbed 20 oz. Glass Cups with Lids and Straw

I love these Mesa Ribbed 20 oz. Glass Cups with Lids and Straw, 4-pack, $23.99. The cups have leak-proof lids and reusable straws, which are great for bringing cold drink on the go. Each set includes four Ribbed Glass Cups, Lids, and Reusable Straws.

Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

Make s’mores every season of the year with the Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set, $58.99. The set has everything you need for s’mores night, all in one place, and can be used indoors on a counter. It also makes a fun gift.

Poppi Soda, Everyday Icons Variety Pack

Get a new probiotic soda pack. Poppi Soda, Everyday Icons Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 15-count, comes with five cans of Wild Berry, Orange Cream, and Cherry Limeade. All are delicious and packed with good gut bacteria.

Olipop Soda, Holiday Variety Pack

The Olipop Soda, Holiday Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 15-count, is another must-buy for gut-healthy soda, packed with prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals. The set has five Ginger Ale, Crisp Apple, and Vintage Cola. “Amazing flavors. My favorite is the vintage cola,” writes a shopper.

Godinger 17 oz. Wine Glassese

Stock up on glassware before the guests arrive. This Godinger 17 oz. Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $26.99, is a stunning set of glassware that artfully captures and reflects light.

Cracker Barrel Gift Cards

Costco is where I buy all my gift cards for the holidays. Shopping for someone who loves country-style southern food? They are selling Cracker Barrel Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100) for $79.99. That’s a savings of 20 percent off.

Dubble Bubble Gum, 380-count

Get ready to blow bubbles. Dubble Bubble Gum, 380-count, is $11.49. The stay-fresh tub is filled with nearly 400 pieces of the iconic “chunk-shaped” gum, each individually wrapped for added freshness.

KitchenAid Kitchen Mitt Set

If you need some new oven mitts, Costco has a new arrival you will love. This KitchenAid Kitchen Mitt Set, 4-pack, $22.99, comes in green or black. Each set has two oven mitts and two pot holders with non-slip silicone grips and hanging loops.