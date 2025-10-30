If you are feeling a little financial strain, you aren’t alone. Many people feel the burden with inflation, tariff pressures on prices, and the government shutdown. Luckily, Costco is here to help. The warehouse is offering many great deals right now and many ways to save. Here are 11 Costco wins for budget weeks when prices feel brutal.

Save $1 Per Jar on Bonne Maman Jam

If you want to treat yourself to a gourmet luxury while saving money, Costco has a great deal on Bonne Maman. “Jam trio $14.99! These make great gift basket 🧺 ideas too,” Costco So Obsessed shared. This is over $1 less per jar compared to other stores.

The $1.50 Hot Dog Deal Date Nightsl

Make your Costco shopping trip date night, suggests one influencer. “Sometimes you have to go all out!! Our $3 dates are the best!! Costco has the best hot dog / soda combos in the planet and it helps that they are only $1.50 plus my daughter is picking up my son today!!” writes Costco New Deals.

New Grassfed Beef Sticks for Less

Costco Aisles shared about a brand new protein-packed Kirkland Signature item. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” they wrote. The bag is $12.99..

Ugg-Like Slippers for Over $100 Less

All the influencers, including Costco Claudia, are sharing about the Kirkland Signature version of Ugg slippers. “Unisex Shearling Slippers $28.99✨ Item #: 7771737. Been looking for these forever, finally found them at Fremont. Which color would you get?” she writes, trying them on in a video. “Been looking for these forever, super cute with flare pants,” commented a shopper.

A Gourmia Airfryer for $40 Off

The Honest Picky Foodie shared a "COSTCO DEAL ALERT" on a Gourmia XL countertop oven with air fryer, which normally retails for $159 but is just $120 until 11/16. "In-store discount," she writes. "I had my eye on this air fryer for a while because I wanted a bigger one with the same powerful output of the one I had. But it was $159 and while it's still a steal compared to what's out there for this size (12 slices of bread! ) and with Costco I knew at some point it would go on sale. And lo and behold it is ON SALE! $40 off! I scooped it up immediately and have been testing it out all day. This air fryer is amazing!! I haven't been able to use all the functions but the toast function has a shade button so you can pick the shade you would like your toast! can you believe that? That's amazing as well as how many slices you have."

Brand Name Mayo at a Bargain Price

Costco Guide recommends loading your cart with Costco’s mayo deal. “Stock up for the holidays! @BestfoodsMayonnaise 64oz jar is $2.80 off at @costco 10/20/25 – 11/16/25 (limit 5)” they wrote. “Made from real ingredients, like cage-free eggs, gluten-free and certified Kosher.”

The $5 Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s $5 rotisserie chicken is one of the most famous money-saving items at the warehouse. The warehouse has never raised the price, even when poultry prices increase and inflation spikes. They are cheaper than raw chickens and less than half the price of other stores. Eat it with sides, or shred up the meat and incorporate into yoru meals.

And, Get the Milk

Kirkland Signature Milk is delicious and cheaper than the grocery store. “I know of kids that prefer it and will recognize it when compared to Horizon’s organic milk,” writes a shopper. “I think the Costco milk is fantastic. Turns over so quickly that it is always fresh. The seals are annoying but that probably helps. Sure there is better milk out there, but freshness is important,” adds another.

If You Have Babies or Young Kids, Save on Diapers and Wipes

Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes save parents hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Also, Get the Kirkland Signature Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

All Kirkland Signature paper goods, including the Paper Towels and Toilet Paper, are true money-savers. “Toilet paper and paper towels,” writes one shopper about their top mone-saving item from KS. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods

Trade in your name-brand K-Cups and save big this month. Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods are on sale, $8 off the 120-count boxes. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.