It has been an eventful month for Cracker Barrel. The “Old Country Store” restaurant, known for homestyle cooking, rocking chairs on the front porch, and “Uncle Herschel” character, announced a massive rebrand in August. “Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral,” the company announced, adding that the new logo is “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all,” marking the brand’s “fifth evolution” of its logo to date. The rebrand was part of an “All the More” campaign. As you probably know, the rebrand faced major backlash, and the company has changed its tune. Here are 5 big Cracker Barrel changes you need to know about this week.

The New Logo Has Been Pulled and the Old Is Back

The updated logo, which ditched the “Uncle Herschel” character and the words “Old Country Store,” has been tossed. The old one is back. “We have heard our guests, and we are continuing to listen. We are focused on the kitchen and our guests’ plates and serving up generous portions of craveable food with Cracker Barrel’s warm country hospitality,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Restaurant Remodel Plans Were Suspended

The restaurant also tossed a plan to update restaurants, giving them a modern, sleek look. They have already remodeled four of 660. “You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Handmade Biscuits Are Returning

Cracker Barrel is announcing the return of handmade biscuits on Wednesday, which will be “rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day,” they said. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company will say on social media Wednesday. “We aim to serve up the best food possible, starting with our biscuits. From now on, our biscuits will be even better than you remember. Rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day. Come share a basket with us today, we’ll save you a seat.”

They Are Eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programs

Cracker Barrel is also eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs. “The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements. It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business. “It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class.”

They Won’t Sponsor Events That Aren’t Directly Related to Business Needs

Cracker Barrel also says it will no longer sponsor events that do not directly relate to business needs, including Pride events. Per CNN, the company “quietly” removed its Pride page on the website. “On behalf of Cracker Barrel’s LGBTQ+ Alliance & DEIB Team, we want to celebrate YOU for being YOU. It is our greatest Mission to ensure that Pleasing People means ‘all people,'” the now-deleted Pride page read.