5 Major Changes Coming to Cracker Barrel This Summer

On Thursday, Cracker Barrel shared some good – and bad – news with the world. The chain reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ending May 2, 2025, with higher sales compared to the same period last year. One of the main reasons they managed to grow? Increases in menu prices. “Our third quarter performance exceeded our expectations and represents the fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store restaurant sales growth,” Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Masino said. Here are five significant changes coming to Cracker Barrel this summer.

There Will Be Less “Lower-Selling Retail Items” in Stores

One of the fun parts of dining at Cracker Barrel is shopping the extensive collection of clothing, quilts, candy, and other random knick-knacks. However, expect to find less goods at the store in the coming months. Most of the goods are imported from China, and due to the spike in prices as a result of Donald Trump’s tariffs, they won’t be buying as much stuff. “The teams have been thinking about tariffs for months,” Masino said. Cracker Barrel intends to eliminate lower-selling retail items but retain the more popular ones.

Holiday Items Won’t Arrive Until Later

Usually, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sells Halloween and Christmas items in the summer months. However, due to Trump’s tariffs and the inevitable delay of shipments as a result, they will be a little later than usual.

Campfire Meals Are Back

After a seven-year-long hiatus, Campfire Meals are back at Cracker Barrel, including an all-new Campfire Shrimp Skillet, alongside Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef. “Our guests have been asking for us to bring back our Campfire Meals for years — and we heard them loud and clear,” said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. “But this menu is about so much more than just great memories and great food. Starting at just $10.99, our Campfire Meals are so packed with flavor, they will immediately spark feelings of long summer days, endless possibilities and that unmistakable joy we feel when anything is possible. We can’t wait for our devoted fans who remember these dishes so fondly to pull up a chair at Cracker Barrel with a new wave of enthusiasts, all ready to savor the unique flavors of our Campfire Meals all summer long.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There’s Also a New S’mores Brownie Skillet

Cracker Barrel also added a S’mores Brownie Skillet to the dessert menu. The crave-worthy new item features a rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and a melting HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bar, all served warm over crumbled graham crackers and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

And, a New Cinnamon Roll Skillet

Cracker Barrel’s seasonal cinnamon roll pie is always a hit with diners. This summer, they added a new Cinnamon Roll Skillet, featuring delicious, fresh-baked, warm mini cinnamon rolls with a gooey cinnamon filling, topped off with sweet cream cheese icing.