11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Foods in the Country Store

Anyone who has ever visited a Cracker Barrel will have noticed that aside from the restaurant itself, there are plenty of unique knick-knacks for sale, from vintage candy and kids toys to home decor and games. The chain has a sweet homey vibe year-round but really ups the ante over the holidays, where guests can enjoy a lovely country breakfast and follow it up with some shopping. Here are 11 of the best new Cracker Barrel Christmas foods hitting stories right now.

Holiday Hot Cocoa Collection

Cracker Barrel shoppers love the Holiday Hot Cocoa Collection (12.99), saying it’s perfect both as a gift or simply to enjoy at home. “Just used as directed- and added some whipped cream to it,” one customer said. “Very pleased with this Holiday Hot Cocoa collection!” another commented.

Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Can’t make it to Cracker Barrel for its legendary pancakes? Just get the Cracker Barrel Buttermilk Pancake Mix ($6.29) and make them at home on Christmas morning. “This is the best pancake mix I’ve ever tried. The taste is also very good. So I sought out the pancake mix online after being told it was sold out at the store. I don’t regret it one bit, and I’ll come back here to buy more,” one shopper said.

Cracker Barrel Brittle Tin

The Cracker Barrel Brittle Tin ($12.99) is perfect for sweet snacking during the holiday season, and the tin is beautiful. “Our kettle-cooked Peanut Brittle is loaded with Virginia Grade A Spanish peanuts and great old-fashioned taste! Our Peanut Brittle is still made the traditional way in small batches that are stretched and turned by hand. It has a rich flavor folks will love,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pecan Log

Part of Cracker Barrel’s Nostalgic and Classic Candy Collection, the Pecan Log ($6.29) is another perfect Christmas treat. “We had lunch at a Cracker Barrel while traveling & found these in their extensive candy collection! Rarely find them locally. Well, we got home & visited our local Cracker Barrel, just to buy these pecan logs! They are so good we can only buy a few at a time. Making another trip to our local store soon!” one customer raved.

Aspen Mulling Spice Carton

Bring the flavor and aromas of Christmas into your home with the Aspen Mulling Spice Carton ($2.99). This mix can be added to wine, cider, brandy, or tea for a warm and soothing holiday drink. “Had it in red wine at a friends! Delish!” one fan said.

Bingo Cookie Tin

This Bingo Cookie Tin ($19.99) is a fun, delicious way to have fun over Christmas. “Enjoy a fun game and some delicious treats with our Bingo Cookie Tin! Great for gift giving, this tin includes 50 Bingo Cards, 10 Score Keeper Cards, and chocolate chip cookies,” the company says.

Tea Tin 80 Pack Variety Set

This Tea Tin 80 Pack Variety Set ($16.99) would be worth buying just for the beautiful container alone. “Enjoy a nice cup of tea with our Tea Tin 80 Pack Variety. Enjoy different tea flavors such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast, French Vanilla, Honey Hibiscus, Orange, and Berry Hibiscus!” Cracker Barrel.

Harry Potter Butter Beer Mug with Gummies

Harry Potter Butter Beer Mug with Gummies ($14.99) is sturdy and beautiful, perfect for a Christmas gift. “Enjoy some butter beer in your very own mug! Our Harry Potter Butter Beer Mug with Gummies has the Hogwarts emblem on the outside and comes with some butter beer gummies as a nice little treat,” the company says.

Cracker Barrel Coffee

Cracker Barrel fans will love the Cracker Barrel Coffee ($14.99) available both in regular and decaf for the holidays. “I have been buying this for a couple of years. We eat at Cracker Barrel once a week for breakfast and we both look forward to the coffee. Goes great with our breakfast!” one customer said.

Werther’s Soft Caramels

The Werther’s Soft Caramels ($14.49) are a nice little sweet treat to enjoy over Christmas. This large bag will last ages, guests or no guests! “Get it while you can,” the company says. “This Werther’s flavor is the classic caramel made with real butter and fresh cream in our softest texture yet. Share or keep it all for yourself.”

Peanuts Snack Tin

I’m slightly obsessed with how cute the Peanuts Snack Tin ($12.99) with that lovely Christmas design. “Our Peanuts Snack Tin will make a perfect gift! This adorable Peanuts themed Christmas tin includes a savory snack mix inside, and once you finish the snacks, you can reuse the tin!” CB says.