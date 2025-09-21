7 Best Cracker Barrel Comfort Foods on the Menu

Cracker Barrel has amassed a huge national fanbase. The country store-themed restaurant is kitschy and fun, and the homestyle food fare keeps customers coming back for seconds. Take pointers from regulars if you aren’t sure what to order on your next visit. Here are 7 Cracker Barrel comfort foods diners say keep them coming back.

Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders with Hashbrown Casserole

Grilled or fried tenders are a popular order with diners. “Grilled chicken tenders are always good,” one person wrote. There is one side you HAVE to order with it. “With hashbrown casserole as a side,” they said. Another added: “I heard hash brown casserole was the move! Would have never thought to try grilled chicken tenders! Now added to the list!” Another swears by the fried chicken tenders. They “are so good and you can get it with two or three sides. I always recommend the hashbrown casserole,” they said.

Green Beans

Cracker Barrel veggies the equivalent of veggie crack, diners say. “The greenbeans are just soo good,” writes one devoted diner. The menu says the green beans are “slow simmered with a hint of pork seasoning.” What should you order them with? “I also love a good country fried steak,” they said.

Meatloaf

Many diners swear by the “special recipe Meatloaf” at Cracker Barrel, made with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, and served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “Ordered that the one time I went to Cracker Barrel. (I was passing through on my way back up north) and loved it,” one Redditor shared.

Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken

Several Cracker Barrel diners emailed me about the Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, a newer and popular menu item. It consists of two grilled chicken breasts “topped with maple chipotle glaze, drizzle of ranch, bacon, melted cheese, and diced green onions” and is served with two Country Sides.

Chicken n’ Dumplins

Chicken n’ Dumplins is another homestyle meal that is wildly popular at Cracker Barrel. “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed. The meal is so good that there are many copycat recipes on the internet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pot Roast

The Pot Roast is another Cracker Barrel favorite. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy. It is served with two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits.

Catfish

The catfish also has a cult following at Cracker Barrel. “This one’s risky cause not everyone will love it, but my personal fave is the grilled catfish, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, and hash brown casserole, and ask for sourdough grilled,” writes one Redditor. “I take the tartar sauce and some of the mash, put it on the slice of sourdough and put a filet right on top.”