Cracker Barrel Just Dropped a Big New Spring Menu—Here’s What’s On It

Cracker Barrel just debuted 7 new spring menu items.

Cracker Barrel is leaning into spring with a new menu packed with fresh items and returning favorites. The chain is extending its “Meals for Two” deal through spring, offering even better value to loyal customers. “Spring has always been a season of coming together, and that sense of connection is at the heart of who we are,” said Thomas Yun, Vice President of Menu Strategy and Innovation at Cracker Barrel. “Our spring menu brings back the flavors guests know and love, while offering new ways to enjoy the comfort and care that make Cracker Barrel feel like home.” So what can guests look forward to? Here’s what to expect from the new spring menu.

New Farmhouse and Garden Scrambles

Cracker Barrel is launching two new breakfast scrambles: The Farmhouse Scramble is made with crispy bacon, sugar cured ham, roasted red peppers and onions, and melty Colby cheese, drizzled with sweet and spicy maple syrup served over or three farm-fresh scrambled eggs or egg whites, and topped with diced tomatoes and green onions. The Garden Scramble is packed with delicious vegetables, and both options come with two sides.

New Smoky Southern Salmon & Shrimp Combo

The Smoky Southern Salmon & Shrimp Combo is a limited time-only menu item. This plate is served over rice with the choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Guests can opt for just the salmon if they want, or the Salmon Salad option.

New Hushpuppy Dippers

Cracker Barrel is launching new Hushpuppy Dippers: Golden, crispy fried cornmeal hushpuppy dippers served with our signature country comeback sauce, designed as a perfect sharable starter. The hushpuppies are also part of the Sharables Duo and Trio selections.

Eggs in the Basket and Sugar Ham Dinner

Eggs in the Basket (two slices of sourdough bread, each grilled with an egg in the middle) and Sugar Ham Dinner (sugar-cured ham with choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins) are back by popular request. “The Ham Dinner is the same comforting meal generations have grown up with, returning just in time for spring gatherings,” Cracker Barrel says.

Returning Desserts

Cracker Barrel is bringing back Carrot Cake, Chocolate Pecan Pie Slice, Pecan Pie Slice, and Fresh Strawberry French Toast Bake to the menu for spring. “The returning Carrot Cake offers a nostalgic sweet finish with moist layers baked with coconut, pineapple, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with cream cheese icing and chopped pecans,” the chain says.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Just in time for cold and flu season, Cracker Barrel is bringing back the Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl and Chicken Noodle Soup Cup. This hearty, warming menu item is packed with tender chicken, egg noodles, and hearty vegetables in a signature savory broth. The chain is also bringing back Strawberry Peach Lemonade.

All-Day French Toast Breakfast Family Meal

Cracker Barrel is launching a new All-Day French Toast Breakfast Family Meal for a whole group to enjoy. This meal includes French toast, scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, and hashbrown casserole or fried apples. Breakfast meats include ham, bacon, smoked sausage, and turkey sausage.