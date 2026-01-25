7 Best Cracker Barrel Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the Cracker Barrel menu picks they always order for classic Southern comfort.

From its old-time country store to its Southern hospitality and dependable home-cooked-style food, Cracker Barrel feels like home for many diners. It’s family-friendly, affordable and predictable–you know exactly what you’re getting, no matter which state you’re eating in. Over the years, Cracker Barrel has attracted a massive fan base, including chefs who have a soft spot for several of their signature dishes. To find out which menu items stand out to the pros, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to orders. Here are the top seven.

Catfish

Catfish is a signature dish of the South and at Cracker Barrel, you can order it grilled or fried. “Catfish at Cracker Barrel just fits the brand,” says Kyle Taylor, founder and chef at HE COOKS. “It’s hand-breaded, fried to order, and served simply. It’s full of Southern comfort.”

Meatloaf

Meatloaf is a satisfying and nostalgic meal that, when done right, is unforgettable. According to butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, Cracker Barrel’s key is balancing flavor, moisture, and texture to make every bite memorable. “Their meatloaf is traditional, with just enough sweetness in the glaze and a tender, homestyle texture,” he says. “It’s the closest thing you’ll get to Sunday supper at a roadside stop when traveling home from a weekend camping trip.”

Pancakes

Breakfast at Cracker Barrel is not to be missed. The menu is filled with everything from casseroles to traditional favorites like pancakes, which Imsen, owner & head chef at AmbitiousFoodie, says is a must-have. “The pancakes are thick and fluffy, and they have crispiness on the edges too! Also, their maple syrup is just perfect, not that super sweet syrup that you can find at the competitors!”

Mac and Cheese

In the South, mac and cheese is a must and Cracker Barrel serves some of the greatest, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “Cracker Barrel’s mac and cheese is creamy and mild, with a soft, smooth texture,” she explains. “The cheese sauce is simple and not overly sharp, which works well with heavier comfort food dishes. It’s classic Southern-style mac and cheese without extra ingredients or strong seasoning.”

Sausage and Egg Hashbrown Casserole

Cracker Barrel’s Sausage and Egg Hashbrown Casserole doesn’t disappoint. “ Their sausage and hash brown casserole is straight-up decadent heaven that will ruin you for regular hash browns forever,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California. “There are layers upon layers of creamy, buttery shredded potatoes mixed with gooey melted cheese, all baked until the top turns into this irresistible crispy, golden, bubbly crust while the inside stays rich, warm and melts in your mouth indulgent,” he shares.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hush Puppies

Another Southern go-to is hush puppies –fried balls of cornmeal perfectly seasoned and go seamlessly with anything fried, seafood or on their own. According to Chef Andrew, the hush puppies at Cracker Barrel are like a homemade version of what your grandma makes. “Its crispy exterior gives way to tender, fluffy insides, especially stellar with their fried catfish or shrimp platters,” he says. “They’re cozy Southern comfort in every bite, the kind that rounds out a big country meal without stealing the show but definitely stealing hearts.”

Country Ham

A side of country ham for breakfast is never a bad idea and among national chains, Cracker Barrel is regarded as the best country ham, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “They offer a traditional, dry-cured, bone-in slice that has the genuine salty, smoky and powerfully flavourful. It is the most dependable chain option for this specialty since it sets the standard for traditional Southern cooking and is always commended for its authentic flavor.”