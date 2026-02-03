5 Major Changes Coming to Cracker Barrel This Month

Cracker Barrel rolls out new menu items, store collections, partnerships, and more.

Cracker Barrel is starting off 2026 with a bang, making positive changes and leaning into what diners love about the chain: Simple, classic, delicious American comfort food. The restaurant is focusing on what fans expect from the family-friendly company, and truly giving the people what they want. From new partnerships, now locations, and a new winter menu fans are raving about, here are five changes at Cracker Barrel happening right now.

New Winter Menu Items

Cracker Barrel’s new winter menu includes comfort classics like Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket, and fans are thrilled. “I asked for the eggs to be cooked over-hard. So that might be why the bread appears toasted like that. They tasted perfect!” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal via Reddit.

Partnership With America250

Cracker Barrel is known for true American comfort food, so it’s no surprise the company just announced a partnership with America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to spearhead the nation’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “Cracker Barrel has always been more than a restaurant – it’s a place where Americans reconnect with traditions, with each other, and with the comfort of familiar food and nostalgic surroundings,” said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer.

New Location In Annapolis, Maryland

Cracker Barrel opened a brand new location in Annapolis, Maryland, as of Feb 2. This new restaurant, located at 175 Jennifer Road, is taking over the old Fuddruckers site. “We’re happy to confirm that Cracker Barrel is joining the Annapolis community and will open later this winter,” a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

New Location in Prosper, Texas

A new Cracker Barrel location in Prosper, Texas (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area) is slated to open soon. The new restaurant will be located at 3830 West University Drive. “We are fortunate to have one being built on 380 and Teel in Prosper Texas. Can hardly wait for the opening. Love their store and food,” one fan said.

Valentine’s Collection

Cracker Barrel fans know the store part of the restaurant is always worth a look, and this year’s Valentine’s Collection is no exception. Shoppers can snap up wall decor, Valentine’s-themed mugs, towels, stuffed animals, and much more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e