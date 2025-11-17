7 Best Cracker Barrel Holiday Favorites Hitting Restaurants Now 

Cracker Barrel really comes into its own during the holidays, offering guests new and seasonal treats in honor of the season. The restaurant chain specializes in staple comfort food like roasts and pies, always welcome during the colder months but especially nice for Thanksgiving and Christmas. So what should diners choose for their next visit? Here are seven Cracker Barrel holiday favorites hitting restaurants right now.

Butter Pecan French Toast Bake

The Butter Pecan French Toast Bake is a new dessert dropping just in time for the holidays. This treat consists of thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard with cheesecake filling, baked until golden and topped with praline pecan streusel. Served with butter pecan syrup and choice of breakfast meat.

The Breakfast Burger

Casserole fans are going to love the new holiday menu Breakfast Burger at Cracker Barrel. Each burger is made with a half pound beef patty, American cheese, the signature hashbrown casserole, bacon, and a sunny-side up egg all on a toasted bun. Comes with one classic side, and is available all day for you breakfast-for-dinner types.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast

Cracker Barrel’s Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast is back on the menu for the holidays, a truly indulgent breakfast option. Guests can enjoy this cinnamon streusel bread griddled golden and topped with rich cinnamon and cream cheese icings. Each one is served with two eggs and choice of breakfast meat, so come hungry.

Country Fried Turkey

The Country Fried Turkey is another returning favorite at Cracker Barrel for the holidays. This twist on the traditional turkey plate contains hand-breaded turkey tenderloin topped with herbed pan gravy. Served with two classic sides, cranberry relish, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, it’s a delicious and filling meal at any time of the day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Cracker Barrel’s Broccoli Cheese Casserole is back on the menu for the holidays, and the perfect seasonal plate to enjoy as a side or just by itself. This dish consists of tender broccoli and seasoned rice baked in a rich cheese sauce, and topped with buttery cracker crumbles.

Merry Berry Tea

Merry Berry Tea is back at Cracker Barrel, available by the glass or half-gallon. “The merry berry drink is fantastic! It’s the right amount of sweet,” one Redditor shared.

Pumpkin Pie

Cracker Barrel fans can grab whole pies, including the Pumpkin Pie, from 10/21—11/26. There’s also the seasonal favorite Cinnamon Roll Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, and Pecan Pie, both whole and by the slice.