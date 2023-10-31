Cracker Barrel Just Reintroduced 2 Incredibly Popular Menu Items

'Tis the season for eating, and America's favorite chain restaurants are celebrating accordingly.

To usher in the 2023 era of festive meals, Cracker Barrel just reprised two super popular fall items on its menu, along with so many more autumnal treats.

For Thanksgiving enthusiasts, Cracker Barrel's Country Fried Turkey is now back on the menu for a limited time. The breaded and fried turkey meat is served with cranberry relish, buttermilk biscuits, or corn muffins, and a choice of two sides, including options like a three-cheese squash casserole or loaded hashbrown casserole.

RELATED: 4 Reasons Cracker Barrel Is Losing Customers In 2023

Still hungry? Cracker Barrel's beloved Cinnamon Roll Pie is also back for the season and is a sweet, squishy dessert to round out any meal. The pie is a conglomeration of cinnamon rolls baked into a pie crust, and then all drizzled with sweet cream cheese icing. It's indulgent, sweet, and satisfying. It's also sold by the slice if you don't want an entire pie.

To chase it all down, a new cinnamon roll latte combines cinnamon-roll flavored espresso with warm milk topped with whipped cream, cinnamon drizzle, and cream cheese icing. The specialty seasonal drink is also available iced. Also joining the menu is Merry Berry Tea, a wild berry-flavored iced tea blend designed to complement the holiday flavors.

Cracker Barrel is promoting the cinnamon roll pie for breakfast (in a combo with eggs, meat, and a side), but it's just as good any time of day. Additional seasonal pies include apple streusel pie, chocolate pecan pie, regular pecan pie, and pumpkin pie. Most are sold whole and by the slice, and will be available through December 24, 2023 (with the exception of pumpkin, which is discontinued after Thanksgiving).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: I Tried 4 Grocery Store Pumpkin Pies & the Most Decadent Prevailed

Those who don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year can also take advantage of Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving heat and serve meals, available for pickup at select locations. The meals are designed to move from your oven to the table in two hours and can be prepared for a range of guests, with menus including oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, and more.

Cracker Barrel is far from the only national chain adding turkey to its menu this November. Popeye's Cajun-style turkey is back on the menu and can be delivered to your door pre-cooked for $99. IHOP also offers a roast turkey plate, with turkey gravy and your choice of sides.

RELATED: Costco Is Selling Thanksgiving Meal Kits That Include Turkey & All the Fixin's

Loyal to Cracker Barrel? A new rewards program, featuring Dolly Parton as a spokesperson, awards guests points to redeem for food and retail discounts, plus bonuses, birthday gifts, anniversary treats, surprises, and more.