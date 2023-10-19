Costco Is Selling Thanksgiving Meal Kits That Include Turkey & All the Fixin's

Between the massive feasts, cozy fall weather, and quality family time, the time around Thanksgiving can easily be one of the most joyful parts of the year. But planning, shopping, and cooking numerous dishes for a crowd can get pretty stressful. Luckily, Costco may have the key to a seamless Thanksgiving experience.

The retailer is currently selling big Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner kits that can feed a group of eight for a price tag of $199.99. These kits are a brand-new offering this year from Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a company that sells fresh fish, seafood, meat, and gourmet food products.

The star of the bundle is a pre-brined, ready-to-roast turkey breast that weighs in at about five pounds. The meat comes from birds that are raised in free-range conditions on small farms in the Amish community, fed with a diet of wholesome grains and surplus vegetables. According to the meal kit description, the humane treatment makes for a "supremely tasty turkey with an ample, tender breast."

The meal kits also come with many of the classic Thanksgiving fixings and desserts: cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, mac and cheese, cranberry relish, whole green beans, dinner rolls, an eight-inch apple pie, and an eight-inch pumpkin pie. All of these foods will be delivered frozen to your home if opt for the the Fortune Gourmet route for this Thanksgiving (shipping and handling are included in the $199.99 price). Customers can check out the full details and quantities for each meal kit dish on the Costco website.

Customers can pre-order these Fortune Gourmet kits right now on the Costco site, but don't wait too long before placing your order. The kits will only be available while supplies last, and customers need to pre-order them by Nov. 5 to get the meal kit delivered between Nov. 8 and 17.

Costco shoppers who want even more help preparing their feasts should also keep an eye out for the retailer's oven-ready Thanksgiving dinners next month. While they haven't been spotted yet in 2023, the meals typically arrive in November each year.

Even if curated Thanksgiving meals aren't your thing, Costco has plenty of other options to help you ring in the holidays this year. The retailer just started selling five-pound bags of cubed gouda and cheddar cheese perfect for holiday entertaining. Costco also recently debuted new pre-made Loaded Mashed Potatoes if you want to skip making them from scratch this Thanksgiving.