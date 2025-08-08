6 Creamers Shoppers Say Are ‘Better Than Starbucks’

I am obsessed with coffee creamers. As a die-hard coffee drinker, a great creamer instantly transforms a few espresso shots into a delicious latte with a few added tablespoons. If you are not sure what to buy at the grocery store this season, we have your back. Here are the best 6 coffee creamers shoppers (including myself) are obsessed with right now.

Starbucks Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer

My favorite non-dairy oat milk creamer released this summer, is inspired by my go-to Starbucks drink. The Starbucks Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer is an at-home version of the drink. All you need to do is add your favorite coffee or espresso. “Add flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted rice to your favorite Starbucks® coffee,” reads the description.

Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Oatmilk Creamer

Another new non-dairy creamer made with oat milk is the Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Oatmilk Creamer. The description reads, “Add flavors of sweet maple and buttery pecan to your favorite Starbucks® coffee.”

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer

I can’t stop drinking Dunkin’s Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer is a fall teaser. Inspired by Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats, a beloved seasonal bakery item from the brand, the classic, pumpkin-forward flavor has hints of sweet donut glaze and spices, filled with real cream and real sugar.

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is another fall-inspired creamer offering all the autum feels. Made with natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavor, ever sip hits a warm, pumpkin-spiced note.

Organic Oat Salted Caramel Creamer

If you prefer oatmilk creamer, order a bottle of SOWN creamers with a 4.4 star rating on Amazon from 4,000+ reviews. Organic Oat Salted Caramel Creamer is the perfect balance of sweet and salty, creating a delicious tasting experience. Made with 4g of sugar and certified USDA-organic, your coffee is easily elevated. Available at Sprouts and in a 6-pack on Amazon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Elmhurst Nut Milk Creamers

For those who prefer nut milk, Elmhurt’s line of creamers is clean and creamy. Elmhurst Pistachio Barista Edition is the cleanest & creamiest Pistachio barista milk on the market, rich and velvety with just a touch of sweetness to complement any roast or blend. Elmhurst Walnut Barista Edition helps craft the perfect maple latte adding toasty walnut milk and warm maple syrup, While Elmhurst Sweet Cream Cashew Creamer is crafted with buttery cashews, dreamy oats, and notes of vanilla sweet cream.