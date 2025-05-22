FDA Says Throw Out These Cucumbers as Salmonella Outbreak Spreads

The FDA is investigating a new salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc, a company which was also linked to a previous salmonella outbreak in 2024. Some of the potentially contaminated cucumbers from the current outbreak were sold at three different Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market locations: Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach between April 29, 2025, and May 19, 2025, says the FDA.

The vegetables were distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, and have been linked to illnesses in at least 26 people in 15 states (AL, CA, CO, FL, IL, KS, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA), with at least nine people hospitalized so far.

The cucumbers may have been sold in small packages or individually and may not even have been labeled, while restaurants or retailers who bought them may have seen them labeled as "supers," "selects," or "plains."

“If you have cucumbers at home and can’t tell where they are from, throw them away,” says the CDC. “When eating out over the next week, ask if cucumbers were from Bedner Growers or Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. Wash surfaces and items that may have touched the cucumbers using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.” The CDC notes the cucumbers were not organic, but make sure to check the label anyway to make absolutely sure your cucumbers have no chance of being from Bedner Growers.

Cucumbers being sold by Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets after May 14, 2025 are not subject to the recall, nor are any other agricultural products sold by the company. No cucumbers currently available for sale at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Markets were grown by Bedner Growers as the growing season has concluded, says the CDC.

Cucumbers may be within shelf life for the rest of this week, and several people ate cucumbers on cruise ships leaving ports in Florida, the CDC warns. Anyone who ate unlabeled cucumbers recently should be aware of the symptoms of salmonella, which can be more severe for the elder, children, and immunocompromised.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella may give you stomach cramps, severe diarrhea and vomiting that lasts four to seven days, says infectious disease specialist Frank Esper, MD, via the Cleveland Clinic. “We certainly recommend that everyone who thinks they might have salmonella poisoning at least talk to a medical professional and let us know what’s going on, even if they don’t need to be seen,” Dr. Esper advises.

“An infection with salmonella for patients will often appear like a stomach bug or stomach flu-type symptoms,” says Mayo Clinic family physician Dr. Summer Allen. “If someone feels they’re dehydrated, severely unable to keep fluids down, and they need to seek medical attention or have a condition that compromises their immune system, then they may need antibiotics. But, for most of us, this will resolve on its own.”