Culver's Most Iconic Burger Is Coming Back For Two Weeks In October

If you love to dine at the Midwestern burger and frozen custard chain Culver's, prepare yourself for plenty of excitement starting next month. Culver's most iconic burger is returning to menus this October—and a brand-new sweet and spicy side will hit menus soon after.

The chain's famous CurderBurger will be back at restaurants from Oct.1 through Oct. 14, offering fans two weeks to score the frenzy-inducing limited-time menu item. It features a Deluxe Butterburger topped with a crown of fried cheese made from yellow and white cheddar cheese curds encased in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs. In other words, it combines the two of the foods that Culver's is best known for (burgers and fried cheese curds) into one indulgent, oozing sandwich.

RELATED: Every Culver's Burger, Tasted & Ranked in 20246254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver's initially announced the CurderBurger as an April Fool's Joke in 2021, but never actually intended to serve it at its restaurants. However, Culver's received so many requests to make the fake CurderBurger a real thing that it released it for just one day in 2021.

The reviews were mixed—one customer called it "heavenly" while another said it was just "okay"—but the sandwich was still an undeniable hit. Culver's churned out a whopping 136,000 CurderBurgers during the launch, selling out in just two hours at some locations, and then brought it back again for a limited time in both 2022 and 2023. The October rerelease will mark its fourth appearance on the menu.

Culver's fans have another exciting new menu launch to look forward to later in the month. On National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15), Culver's will debut new Hot Honey Cheese Curds with a touch of sweet heat flavor from a hot honey breading. They'll only be available through Oct. 31 or while supplies last, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long to visit their local Culver's.

25 Fast-Food Burgers, Ranked by Calories

"At Culver's, October means Wisconsin Cheese Curds—and this year, we wanted to bring our guests the best celebration of curds yet," Julie Fussner, chief marketing officer at Culver's, said in a statement. "We've championed cheese curds for decades, and we're always looking for ways to deliver uniquely delicious curd experiences to our guests. We can't wait to see everyone's response to the new Hot Honey Cheese Curds and the continued love for the CurderBurger throughout the month."

If you don't currently have a Culver's in your part of the country, don't be too surprised if that changes in the future. The burger chain is expanding fast right now, with plans to open 51 locations in 2024 alone.