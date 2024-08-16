25 Popular Fast-Food Burgers, Ranked by Calories

Fast-food burgers remain an American favorite for their appealing taste, convenience, and, in many cases, affordability. However, some of these indulgent delights come with shockingly high calorie counts that can throw any good intentions out the window.

Consuming high-calorie fast food burgers regularly can lead to weight gain, an increased risk of chronic diseases, and a host of other health issues. With fast food being a go-to option for many, understanding the calorie content of these popular burgers is crucial, as they often contain more than you think.

In this article, we'll uncover the top 25 calorie-laden burgers from your favorite fast-food joints, ranked from lowest to highest calorie content. Now, you'll know exactly what to avoid next time you're tempted by that drive-thru menu. For what to order instead, check out the 10 Healthiest Fast-Food Cheeseburgers, According to a Dietitian.

In-n-Out Burger Double Double with Onion

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,660 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 34 g

The In-n-Out Burger Double Double with Onion, coming in at 610 calories, holds the title of the highest calorie item on their menu. Despite its relatively moderate calorie count compared to the other fast food items on our list, this burger still packs a significant punch for what it is. If you're looking to enjoy a side with your burger, you're better off choosing their Single Cheeseburger with Onion, which only packs 430 calories.

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 48 g

The McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is the highest-calorie burger on their menu, boasting a substantial 740 calories per serving. While it's not the highest-calorie burger there is, it contains a staggering 1,360 milligrams of sodium, which is 42% of an entire day's worth.

Whataburger Avocado Bacon Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 815

Fat : 49 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 37 g

The Whataburger Avocado Bacon Burger stands out as one of the higher-calorie items on their menu, delivering a robust 815 calories per burger. This burger combines the richness of avocado and bacon, making it a decadent but high-fat and calorie-laden choice.

Shake Shack Smokeshack Double

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 3,030 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 58 g

The Shake Shack Smokeshack Double is one of the highest-calorie items on their menu, packing a hefty 830 calories per burger. It also piles on the fat, with 53 grams of total fat, of which close to half is the more potentially risky saturated fat. So the next time you swing by Shake Shack, we suggest indulging in their Single Burger instead.

Double Meat Whataburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 835

Fat : 44 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 47 g

The Double Meat Whataburger is one of the highest-calorie burgers on the Whataburger menu, delivering a substantial 835 calories per serving. With two beef patties, a large bun, and all the fix-ins, it's easy to see how this option packs a calorie punch. If you want a lot of protein and decide to opt for this one, you can always skip the fries and soda to keep calories more in check.

Shake Shack Avocado Bacon Burger Double

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 870

Fat : 57 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,560 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 58 g

The Avocado Bacon Burger Double at Shake Shack is one of the highest-calorie burgers on their menu, coming in at 870 calories per serving. Since this item also bodes the word "double" in its name, it provides double the calories and fat of a single Shake Shack Avocado Bacon Burger. A good rule to follow to not overdo it is to try to steer clear of menu items with "double" or "triple" in their name.

Culver's Bacon Deluxe Double

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 910

Fat : 59 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,430 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 49 g

The Culver's Bacon Deluxe Double is one of the higher-calorie burgers on their menu, packing a hefty 910 calories between the two burger patties, cheese, bacon, and all the fix-ins. For a lighter option, consider choosing the Culver's ButterBurger Single, which offers a satisfying taste with significantly fewer calories and fat.

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Double

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 910

Fat : 62 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 53 g

The Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Double is one of the most calorie-packed burgers on their menu, delivering a substantial 920 calories per burger. Between the double patties, cheese, bacon, and all the toppings, the calorie content piles on quickly. If you're craving a bacon cheeseburger without overdoing it on calories, you can consider the Big Bacon Classic Single instead.

Dairy Queen Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe ½ lb Signature Stackburger Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 920

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 2,300 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 49 g

The Dairy Queen Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe ½ lb Signature Stackburger Triple may throw you off with its long name, but it's one of the higher-calorie items on their menu. Packing a hefty 920 calories per burger, this option features three 100% seasoned beef patties topped with various cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. It contains a whopping 63 grams of fat. If you're watching your calorie intake but still want a stacked burger, you may want to opt for the Double Stackburger.

Jack in the Box Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 930

Fat : 65 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,960 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 55 g

The Jack in the Box Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger is one of the highest-calorie items on their menu, delivering a substantial 930 calories per burger. This indulgent meal features two 100% beef patties seasoned as they grill, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, melty American and Swiss-style cheeses, ketchup, mustard, and mayo, all nestled in a buttery bakery bun.

It also contains 3 grams of trans fat, which the World Health Organization advises we limit as much as possible.

Five Guys Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 980

Fat : 55 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 47 g

The Five Guys Cheeseburger appears to be a simple single burger option without bacon, but it surprisingly packs a whopping 980 calories per burger. This hearty burger includes 55 grams of fat, with half of it being saturated fat. For a lighter alternative, consider the Little Cheeseburger, which offers the same delicious flavor with fewer calories and less fat, making it a more balanced choice while still enjoying the Five Guys experience.

Dairy Queen Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburgers Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,020

Fat : 67 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 2,310 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 50 g

The Dairy Queen Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger Triple is another one of the highest calorie items on their menu, packing an enormous 1,020 calories per burger. This indulgent option features three beef patties, bacon, and ranch dressing, contributing to its high-fat content of 67 grams, which includes 27 grams of saturated fat. For those looking to avoid high-calorie options, this burger is one to steer clear of due to its significant calorie, fat, and sodium content.

Wendy's Pretzel Baconator

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,050

Fat : 71 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,690 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 61 g

Wendy's Pretzel Baconator is another high-calorie item on their menu you might want to avoid. Each burger contains 1050 calories, making it a significant portion of the daily recommended intake for many adults. Between the preztzel bun, double burger patties, cheese, and bacon, it's easy to see why this item is heavy on calories. It also packs in 71 grams of fat, including 27 grams of saturated fat, 3 grams of harmful trans fats, and close to 1,700 milligrams of sodium.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 67 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 2310 mg

Carbs : 54, g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 50 g

Five Guys makes another appearance on our list with its Bacon Cheeseburger. This item is one of their highest-calorie items to avoid, delivering a staggering 1,060 calories per burger. This calorie-laden burger features fresh patties hot off the grill, American-style cheese, and crispy applewood-smoked bacon, all placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. This burger's high calorie, fat, and sodium content makes it a less desirable choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet.

Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 78 g (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 1,910 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 45 g

The Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack is a burger to avoid, packing a whopping 1,070 calories per serving. This indulgent burger features two 1/4 lb smashed patties made with 100% seasoned beef, hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, and the new Boss Sauce, all on a brioche bun. It also contains an astronomical amount of fat at 78 grams, more than most people should have in an entire day.

SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 70 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 2,000 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 53 g

If you're working on managing your calorie intake, the Sonic Supersonic Double Cheeseburger is another menu item you might want to avoid. With a whopping 1,070 calories per burger, it packs in more than half the daily recommended calorie intake for many adults. Additionally, it contains 70 grams of fat and 2,000 milligrams of sodium, which is close to the recommended daily limit.

While it does offer 53 grams of protein, the high calorie, fat, and sodium content make this burger a poor option for anyone aiming to stay healthy and manage their weight.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,075

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 65 g

The Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger is a high-calorie menu item that you'll want to consider avoiding if you're watching your calorie intake. With three calorie-packed burgers piled high atop a large bun, this triple-decker contains a staggering 1,075 calories. The sodium content is also concerning, with 1,720 milligrams per burger, which is close to the recommended daily limit. There are options to cut the calorie content down a bit by ordering a small bun or no bun, but the calorie reduction is not incredibly significant.

Smashburger Double BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,090

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 2,150 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 63 g

​​If you're a fan of Smashburger, you might want to steer clear of their Double BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger. This burger is one of the highest-calorie burgers on their menu, packing in 1,090 calories. It contains 66 grams of fat, including a hefty 29 grams of saturated fat, which can contribute to high cholesterol in some individuals. Consider choosing a lighter menu item, such as the simple Classic Smashburger, to better support your health and fitness goals.

Burger King Texas Double Whopper

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,090

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 2,050 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 61 g

If you're eating at Burger King, it's wise to think twice before ordering the Texas Double Whopper. This burger is loaded with 1090 calories, which is more than half of the daily recommended intake for many adults. The sodium content is another major concern, with 2,050 milligrams per burger, closely approaching the daily recommended limit in just one meal.

SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,000 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 57 g

Sonic's Supersonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger is another one of their highest-calorie burger choices. Due to the added bacon, it is slightly higher than their regular double cheeseburger.

This menu item provides a whopping 1,130 calories, making it a significant portion of the daily recommended intake for many adults. Overall, the high calorie, fat, and sodium content make this burger a poor option for anyone looking for a healthy fast-food option.

Culver's Bacon Deluxe Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,150

Fat : 78 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 1,650 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 66 g

Another Culver's burger you'll want to think twice about ordering is their Bacon Triple Deluxe (the double is pictured above). This option is piled high with three burger patties, two slices of cheese, two slices of fatty bacon, and more. Not only does it contain 1,150 calories without any sides, but it also packs in 78 grams of fat. For a much lighter but still tasty choice, try their Single Patty Butterburger.

Wendy's Dave's Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 82 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 1,640 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 70 g

Wendy's Dave's Triple is one of the highest burger options at Wendy's, stacking in close to 1,200 calories. It also packs in 82 grams of fat, including 34 grams of saturated fat, and1,640 milligrams of sodium. Featuring three high-fat burgers, cheese, and toppings, this one is surely one to steer clear of.

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple is the highest calorie burger on the Wendy's menu, stacking a massive 1,220 calories. It also packs in 86 grams of fat, 36 grams of saturated fat, and 1,850 milligrams of sodium. Stay far away from this one to prevent blowing your daily calorie budget.

Smashburger Double Smoked Brisket Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,270

Fat : 82 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 2,760 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 81 g

Smashburger's Double Smoked Brisket Burger is the runner-up for the highest-calorie fast food burger out there and is the highest-calorie burger on the Smashburger menu. With a whopping 1,270 calories per burger, 82 grams of fat, and 2,760 milligrams of sodium, this burger can quickly derail your health goals. If you're looking to stay on track, this burger is definitely one to steer clear of.

Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,349

Fat : 94 g (Saturated Fat: 33 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 83 g

The Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese is a true calorie bomb and the number one highest-calorie fast-food burger in America. Each burger contains a massive 1,349 calories and 94 grams of fat. And for something that doesn't taste sweet, it also contains a surprising 15 grams of sugar, which most people already eat too much of.

