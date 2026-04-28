5 Home Exercises That Firm Arm Jiggle Faster Than Gym Sessions After 55

Banish your “bat wing” arms for good by adding these home exercises to your day.

Covering up your arms in the warm weather because they feel jiggly or out of shape isn’t exactly fun—and it’s something you can address. There are a number of age-related factors that contribute to unwanted flab, including a decline in elastin and collagen, a slower metabolism, and hormonal shifts.

In fact, according to Jaqueline Gavino, MPH, CHES®, Director of Fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center who received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education: Sports & Fitness Studies from Florida International University, the dreaded arm “jiggle” becomes more noticeable as you age. The loss in lean muscle—sarcopenia—can occur as early as you hit 30, which decreases the underlying support for your arms. Even if you’re an active individual, these changes can happen if resistance workouts aren’t enough to preserve muscle, Gavino stresses.

The result? Skin doesn’t “snap back” as quickly as it used to, fat can accumulate easier, and lean muscle is more challenging to maintain—ugh.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“With less muscle underneath the skin, there’s simply less structure to hold everything in place. That’s why the back of the arms—especially the triceps—tends to move more. It’s not a failure on your part. It’s just physics. Gravity has an easier job when there’s less muscle to resist it,” explains Renee Simms, CPT, Owner and Founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness who has more than two decades of experience as a certified trainer and group fitness instructor.

Don’t panic, because you can soon feel confident rocking sleeveless shirts and dresses this summer and beyond. We spoke with fitness pros who share five home exercises that firm arm jiggle faster than gym sessions after 55.

Muscle is what gives your arms shape, filling out the space underneath the skin to establish a fuller, more defined appearance.

“If you’re wondering where to focus, the triceps are the most important place to start. They make up nearly two-thirds of your arm’s mass, which means they have the biggest visual impact,” Simms tells us. “That said, the biceps and shoulders still matter. They round everything out and create balance, so your arms look strong from every angle.”

Below, Gavino and Simms share five at-home exercises that can help tighten and firm your arms after 55. Add them to your routine ASAP!

Pushups

“Focus on keeping your body in one straight line from head to knees or toes, with your core engaged so your hips don’t drop,” Simms instructs.

Start in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Activate your core. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor for 3 to 4 seconds. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your side with a neutral grip. Make sure your elbows stay locked to your ribs as you curl the dumbbells up. Stop once your forearms are vertical or just past. Slowly lower.

Wall Angels

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall, your elbows bent to 90 degrees, and the backs of your hands against the wall. Slowly reach your arms overhead while pressing your arms into the wall and keeping your core engaged throughout. Lower your arms.

Plank Shoulder Taps

Assume a forearm plank position. For the modified version, lower to your knees. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder. Return to the forearm plank position. Repeat on the other side, and continue to alternate.

Overhead Tricep Extension